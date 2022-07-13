Live

Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

Harry De Cosemo and Jess Anderson

  1. Koulibaly by the stats...

    Kalodou Koulibaly
    Kalodou Koulibaly

    The Senegalese defender is certainly impressive, just going off his stats in Serie A last season.

    • 27 games played
    • 200 duels contested
    • 39 tackles made
    • 84 clearances
    • 29 interceptions
    • 25 blocks
  4. Chelsea in talks for Ake and Koulibaly

    Kalidou Koulibaly
    Kalidou Koulibaly

    Chelsea are in talks to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have been left short in central defence after the departures of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, both on free transfers.

    The Blues are hopeful of signing both Ake and Koulibaly.

    Full story.

  5. 'Erik proves Hag to please after first United win'

    Metro

    Back page of Metro
    Metro
  6. 'Why the past 12 months have been the making of Mead'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian look at England star Beth Mead's journey to Euro 2022.

    Guardian back page
    The Guardian
  7. 'Won night in Bangkok'

    The Daily Star

    The Star reflect on a successful day for Manchester United in Thailand.

    Daily Star back page
    Daily Star
  8. 'No Ronaldo? No problem'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror look at Manchester United's 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool, despite not having star man Cristiano Ronaldo on tour with them.

    They are also reporting that Raheem Sterling is flying out to the US to join up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour as boss Thomas Tuchel turns his attention to Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Daily Mirror
  9. To the papers...

    First, we'll check in with what the back pagers are saying.

  10. Good morning

    There was a statement made at the Brentford Community Stadium last night...

    Two of the favourites for Euro 2022 went head to head, and it was Germany who came out on top against Spain.

    We'll be reacting to the events throughout the morning, plus we've got plenty of transfer news and gossip to talk you through!

    Let's get going.

