Transfer latest and Euro 2022 reaction

The Senegalese defender is certainly impressive, just going off his stats in Serie A last season.
27 games played
200 duels contested
39 tackles made
84 clearances
29 interceptions
25 blocks
Koulibaly by the stats...
Secret weapon in attack?
Koulibaly all agreed, but not done yet!
Chelsea in talks for Ake and Koulibaly
Chelsea are in talks to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake.
Thomas Tuchel's side have been left short in central defence after the departures of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona, both on free transfers.
The Blues are hopeful of signing both Ake and Koulibaly.
Good morning
There was a statement made at the Brentford Community Stadium last night...
Two of the favourites for Euro 2022 went head to head, and it was Germany who came out on top against Spain.
We'll be reacting to the events throughout the morning, plus we've got plenty of transfer news and gossip to talk you through!
Let's get going.