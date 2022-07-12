Euro 2022 reaction & transfer latest - England thrash Norway, NI out

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has said his team are not yet good enough to compete against the top nations.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Austria in their second game of Euro 2022 - their first-ever major tournament.

Having lost their opening Group A match 4-1 to Norway, any hope of qualifying for the knockout stages were ended, with hosts England next to follow.

"When you look at where we were when we came in, we have reached this level too soon," said Shiels.

When asked if NI can compete with the top nations, he added: "Not yet. I don't think we've got a good future yet because we're going to be losing some of the more experienced players.

"We have to keep improving the under-19s and the under-17s until they reach a level where they are ready to play.

"Some of our players who are with us on this [full-time] programme are not ready to play against these types of opponents. But the experience they are getting from it is part of the development. It is important that we know that."