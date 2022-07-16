Scottish League Cup - five top-flight teams amid 15 ties

We'll bring you any relevant updates from Scottish sides in friendly action this afternoon.
Rangers are facing Blackpool, Dundee United are prepping for their season against Sunderland, whilst Partick Thistle face Motherwell in a friendly too.
Celtic are drawing 2-2 with Blackburn in the last minute of their clash and Hearts are also drawing 2-2 with Crawley Town.
Need a quick League Cup refresher?
We have the 37 SPFL clubs from last term who did not qualify for Europe, along with League 2 new boys Bonnyrigg Rose, Highland League champions Fraserburgh and Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle.
Teams get the standard three points for a win but all drawn games go straight to penalties, with the shoot-out winners receiving a bonus point.
The eight group winners and three best runners-up progress to the second round.
Got it? Sorted.
It's that time again
The Scottish football season is well and truly back under way as we get set for more League Cup action.
We've got radio coverage throughout the afternoon and we'll provide goal updates here along the way.
