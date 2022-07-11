Transfer latest & Euro 2022 updates - Sterling & Pogba set to complete moves

Size is not everything, as Iceland discovered playing at comfortably the smallest venue at Euro 2022.

"We are all very excited to play in England, on some of the country's most famous stadiums, and I think that this will be a fantastic tournament," Iceland's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir said after her country qualified for the tournament.

But Gunnarsdottir's tone soon changed when she discovered two of Iceland's three group games would be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium, and not at an established Premier League or Football League ground.

"It's shocking," she said. "You're playing in England, you have so many stadiums, and we have a training ground from City. It's just embarrassing."

The Academy Stadium, home to Manchester City's women's team and in the shadow of Etihad Stadium - which hosted England's opening game of Euro 2005 - has a capacity of 4,400 for the Euros.

That is tiny compared to Old Trafford, a few miles across the city, where a record European Women's Championship crowd of 68,871 watched hosts England defeat Austria on a memorable opening night.

Yet the fans inside the Academy Stadium on a baking Sunday helped create a fine atmosphere as Iceland brought noise, the Viking clap and even their prime minister to Euro 2022.

