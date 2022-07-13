Champions League qualifier latest score: Linfield 0-0 The New Saints

It is still scoreless after 20 minutes at Windsor Park. Linfield have had the majority of possession and came close through a Daniel Finlayson header on 19 minutes that was well saved by Connor Roberts.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Linfield come closest in opening spell
Linfield 0-0 TNS
It is still scoreless after 20 minutes at Windsor Park.
Linfield have had the majority of possession and came close through a Daniel Finlayson header on 19 minutes that was well saved by Connor Roberts.