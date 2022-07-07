England reaction, Euro 2022 build-up and transfer latest

They are just some of the jobs that Northern Ireland’s squad have been juggling as they secured qualification for the Euros.
In January 22 domestic based players entered a full-time training camp to get ready for the tournament, and tonight against Norway they will be tested by some of the world’s best.
On paper they have little chance, but football is a funny old game and you can’t underestimate how much this team will fight for the shirt.
It’s like a classic FA Cup tie – just on Europe’s biggest stage.
Southampton turns green
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There is a growing buzz around ahead of kick-off tonight as
Southampton turns green.
It seems every time you leave the hotel there are more
Northern Ireland shirts taking over the famous city.
I’ve heard around 11,000 are expected at St Mary’s tonight,
with many of those there to cheers on Kenny Shiels’ history-making side.
It’s been some journey to get here, not just for the players
but for family, friends and supporters, too. Regardless of what happens on the
pitch this is likely to be a night to remember.
Ada Hegerberg, Norway v Northern Ireland and the beginning of new chapters
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
On 30 August 2019 Northern Irish football was about to embark on a journey - but few realised it at the time.
Just over 1,000 people were at Seaview to witness a 6-0 defeat by Norway, quarter-finalists at the World Cup a few months earlier.
It seemed like a normal run-of-the-mill defeat by a massive footballing nation, yet, nearly three years on, another fixture with the Norwegians bookmarks a fresh chapter for this remarkable Northern Ireland side.
However, that night in Belfast was not the only time a meeting between the sides proved the start of the journey. A rainy encounter eight years earlier marked the first time a genuine superstar would appear on the world stage.
"Who?" That was the response when Marissa Callaghan was asked about the return of fearsome Norway forward Ada Hegerberg.
It was, of course, tongue in cheek and followed by a big smile, which sums up the relaxed mood that has surrounded Northern Ireland since they landed in Southampton on Monday.
NI's captain Callaghan, who said she was "fit and ready to go" following a toe injury which put her participation in the opening match in doubt, said she was "calm inside" on the eve of Northern Ireland's maiden major tournament.
"Surprisingly the camp is really calm. It's a massive occasion, we know that, but we are trying to take it all in," she said.
"The camp is in really good form. We are excited and ready to get into it."
Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live
Credit where it's due: England put the ball in the net and took the points home. They're on their way and let's hope there are a lot of congratulations going on, there's a lot of positive reinforcement for a job well done.
A lot of the basics could have been better in terms of pass selection and handling those intricate moments when the momentum starts to shift. Ultimately, Sarina Wiegman will be happy to come out on the big occasion with a win.
England captain Leah Williamson to BBC Sport: "What an occasion. The fans came out. We connected well. It was a good start to the tournament. Three points is all I care about.
"It was pretty special. I had no idea what to expect. We embraced it really well. I kept my eyes closed during the national anthem. If I’d looked at mum I’d have started crying, if I got too involved. I kept it at bay.
"It’s loud. Communication becomes harder. At times it gets in the way but I’d take that any day. There was a great atmosphere. You don’t have to be at your best in the first game. You can grow. Points on the board are the most important thing.
"We have things to work on which gives you something to strive for.
"The way we’ve been playing, we’ve put in some really good performances. We did well with the pressure and everything around it.
"100% [we should have scored more]. This England team has so much talent. That's something to work on in next game. We started settling into it. We’ve dealt with pressure and expectation and it’s over now. It's a good start."
‘Beyond words’
England 1-0 Austria
England
England matchwinner Beth Mead to BBC Sport: "Beyond words. What an amazing night to start the tournament with a win. I'm really happy to get a goal for the team.
"I was pretty sure [it was across the line] but you always doubt yourself when a bit of time passes."
On what Sarina Wiegman said afterwards: "I’d like to tell you we could hear what she was saying but it’s so loud we couldn’t hear what she was saying. We were all into Sweet Caroline. She'll probbaly have the debrief in the dressing room.
"Listen to the atmosphere, unbelievable."
‘The best is yet to come’
England 1-0 Austria
England
England sub Chloe Kelly to BBC Sport:"Great atmosphere. The fans were brilliant the whole game. To come away with a win is even better.
"It was very tough. They are a tough opponent. Every game will be a different task for us.
"Amazing. I can’t put into words what it means to be here. It was amazing. I’m excited for the rest of the tournament.
"Coming into the first game we knew it would be difficult to settle into the tournament. To come away with a 1-0 win is very good.
"It’s brilliant. We’ve stuck together. It’s been a good ride so far. We’ll rest and get going again.
"I'm very hungry. Everyone in the squad is. The depth in our squad is brilliant. It’ll be very good come the end of the tournament.
"To come away with three points and get ahead in the group is brilliant. The best is yet to come. We’re still building and we’re still fresh."
'The atmosphere's so incredible'
England 1-0 Austria
England
More from Wiegman...
Asked if nerves were a factor, she added: "It's hard to say, we wanted to start well. We didn't keep the ball well enough. We scored a good goal and had some more chances. Overall I'm just happy.
"I'm not frustrated, I just think we can do better. After the first goal we had a huge chance, we have to be a little calmer in the final stage.
"The atmosphere was so incredible. It's hard to have an influence because the players can't hear you, but that's what we want."
'It was good to start with a win'
England 1-0 Austria
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England boss Sarina Wiegman said "it was so important" to start Euro 2022 with a victory as the hosts beat Austria 1-0.
Beth Mead scored the only goal in front of a tournament record 68,871 at Old Trafford.
"The first game in a tournament, it's so important to win and have a good start," Wiegman told BBC Sport.
"We have shown different phases - some good, some not so good. We should have scored more and made it easier."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Emily Salley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Press EyeCopyright: Press Eye Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'A funny game'
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI
Retail workers, students, funeral directors, teachers, coaches…
They are just some of the jobs that Northern Ireland’s squad have been juggling as they secured qualification for the Euros.
In January 22 domestic based players entered a full-time training camp to get ready for the tournament, and tonight against Norway they will be tested by some of the world’s best.
On paper they have little chance, but football is a funny old game and you can’t underestimate how much this team will fight for the shirt.
It’s like a classic FA Cup tie – just on Europe’s biggest stage.
Southampton turns green
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI
There is a growing buzz around ahead of kick-off tonight as Southampton turns green.
It seems every time you leave the hotel there are more Northern Ireland shirts taking over the famous city.
I’ve heard around 11,000 are expected at St Mary’s tonight, with many of those there to cheers on Kenny Shiels’ history-making side.
It’s been some journey to get here, not just for the players but for family, friends and supporters, too. Regardless of what happens on the pitch this is likely to be a night to remember.
Ada Hegerberg, Norway v Northern Ireland and the beginning of new chapters
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
On 30 August 2019 Northern Irish football was about to embark on a journey - but few realised it at the time.
Just over 1,000 people were at Seaview to witness a 6-0 defeat by Norway, quarter-finalists at the World Cup a few months earlier.
It seemed like a normal run-of-the-mill defeat by a massive footballing nation, yet, nearly three years on, another fixture with the Norwegians bookmarks a fresh chapter for this remarkable Northern Ireland side.
However, that night in Belfast was not the only time a meeting between the sides proved the start of the journey. A rainy encounter eight years earlier marked the first time a genuine superstar would appear on the world stage.
Read on...
NI captain fit for Euro 2022 opener
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
"Who?" That was the response when Marissa Callaghan was asked about the return of fearsome Norway forward Ada Hegerberg.
It was, of course, tongue in cheek and followed by a big smile, which sums up the relaxed mood that has surrounded Northern Ireland since they landed in Southampton on Monday.
NI's captain Callaghan, who said she was "fit and ready to go" following a toe injury which put her participation in the opening match in doubt, said she was "calm inside" on the eve of Northern Ireland's maiden major tournament.
"Surprisingly the camp is really calm. It's a massive occasion, we know that, but we are trying to take it all in," she said.
"The camp is in really good form. We are excited and ready to get into it."
Full story.
History makers
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Andy Gray
BBC Sport NI
After 450 days of anticipation tonight Northern Ireland will make history.
It’s been a long, hard road from when the national team was reformed in 2004 after initially being disbanded at the start of the century.
Tonight, what was once impossible becomes a reality as they step out at a major tournament for the first time.
Several of Kenny Shiels’ squad have been there from the very beginning and this is their reward.
From part-time dreamers to believers, few deserve this moment more.
NI captain fit for Euro 2022 opener
Norway v Northern Ireland (20:00 BST)
Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says she is fit for her side's opening Euro 2022 match against Norway at St Mary's on Thursday.
The Cliftonville midfielder has not played since a "minor toe injury" left her in a protective boot in May, but has trained with the squad in Southampton this week..
Callaghan, 36, admitted that she did fear the injury could rule her out but that she is now fully recovered.
"I'm fit and ready to go," she said.
Full preview
Northern Ireland ready for Norway
How you rated the players...
England started off their home Euro 2022 campaign with a deserved 1-0 win over Austria.
The performance was less than electrifying though and your top-rated player of the game was England defender Millie Bright... with only 6.54.
She narrowly beat Austria keeper Manuela Zinsberger's 6.51.
England striker Ellen White was the worst-ranked player with 4.99.
Post update
Maguire out to support the Lionesses
'Meado baby'
Wrighty was a fan of Beth Mead's finish last night.
Unbeatable
'They're on their way'
England 1-0 Austria
Karen Bardsley
Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper on BBC Radio 5 Live
Credit where it's due: England put the ball in the net and took the points home. They're on their way and let's hope there are a lot of congratulations going on, there's a lot of positive reinforcement for a job well done.
A lot of the basics could have been better in terms of pass selection and handling those intricate moments when the momentum starts to shift. Ultimately, Sarina Wiegman will be happy to come out on the big occasion with a win.
Old Trafford delivered...
Record attendance
England 1-0 Austria
History was made...
‘It was pretty special’
England 1-0 Austria
England
England captain Leah Williamson to BBC Sport: "What an occasion. The fans came out. We connected well. It was a good start to the tournament. Three points is all I care about.
"It was pretty special. I had no idea what to expect. We embraced it really well. I kept my eyes closed during the national anthem. If I’d looked at mum I’d have started crying, if I got too involved. I kept it at bay.
"It’s loud. Communication becomes harder. At times it gets in the way but I’d take that any day. There was a great atmosphere. You don’t have to be at your best in the first game. You can grow. Points on the board are the most important thing.
"We have things to work on which gives you something to strive for.
"The way we’ve been playing, we’ve put in some really good performances. We did well with the pressure and everything around it.
"100% [we should have scored more]. This England team has so much talent. That's something to work on in next game. We started settling into it. We’ve dealt with pressure and expectation and it’s over now. It's a good start."
‘Beyond words’
England 1-0 Austria
England
England matchwinner Beth Mead to BBC Sport: "Beyond words. What an amazing night to start the tournament with a win. I'm really happy to get a goal for the team.
"I was pretty sure [it was across the line] but you always doubt yourself when a bit of time passes."
On what Sarina Wiegman said afterwards: "I’d like to tell you we could hear what she was saying but it’s so loud we couldn’t hear what she was saying. We were all into Sweet Caroline. She'll probbaly have the debrief in the dressing room.
"Listen to the atmosphere, unbelievable."
‘The best is yet to come’
England 1-0 Austria
England
England sub Chloe Kelly to BBC Sport:"Great atmosphere. The fans were brilliant the whole game. To come away with a win is even better.
"It was very tough. They are a tough opponent. Every game will be a different task for us.
"Amazing. I can’t put into words what it means to be here. It was amazing. I’m excited for the rest of the tournament.
"Coming into the first game we knew it would be difficult to settle into the tournament. To come away with a 1-0 win is very good.
"It’s brilliant. We’ve stuck together. It’s been a good ride so far. We’ll rest and get going again.
"I'm very hungry. Everyone in the squad is. The depth in our squad is brilliant. It’ll be very good come the end of the tournament.
"To come away with three points and get ahead in the group is brilliant. The best is yet to come. We’re still building and we’re still fresh."
'The atmosphere's so incredible'
England 1-0 Austria
England
More from Wiegman...
Asked if nerves were a factor, she added: "It's hard to say, we wanted to start well. We didn't keep the ball well enough. We scored a good goal and had some more chances. Overall I'm just happy.
"I'm not frustrated, I just think we can do better. After the first goal we had a huge chance, we have to be a little calmer in the final stage.
"The atmosphere was so incredible. It's hard to have an influence because the players can't hear you, but that's what we want."
'It was good to start with a win'
England 1-0 Austria
England boss Sarina Wiegman said "it was so important" to start Euro 2022 with a victory as the hosts beat Austria 1-0.
Beth Mead scored the only goal in front of a tournament record 68,871 at Old Trafford.
"The first game in a tournament, it's so important to win and have a good start," Wiegman told BBC Sport.
"We have shown different phases - some good, some not so good. We should have scored more and made it easier."
Full story