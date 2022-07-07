England reaction, Euro 2022 build-up and transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Retail workers, students, funeral directors, teachers, coaches…

They are just some of the jobs that Northern Ireland’s squad have been juggling as they secured qualification for the Euros.

In January 22 domestic based players entered a full-time training camp to get ready for the tournament, and tonight against Norway they will be tested by some of the world’s best.

On paper they have little chance, but football is a funny old game and you can’t underestimate how much this team will fight for the shirt.

It’s like a classic FA Cup tie – just on Europe’s biggest stage.