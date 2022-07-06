Build-up to Euro 2022 opener & latest transfer news

This is the worst possible news for Putellas, Spain and the tournament as a whole.

The Barcelona captain is instrumental for her country and one of the biggest names in women's football.

Putellas played more minutes than any other outfield player for her club this season - proving to be an ever-present in midfield - so to suffer a rare injury just days before Spain's opening game at the Euros will come as an even bigger blow.

Putellas was tipped by many to be one of the stars of the tournament and it was hoped her form would inspire Spain to a first major tournament win.

She is the face of Spanish football and her injury could also have a negative effect on the mentality and confidence of her team-mates, who she often inspires on the pitch.

For the neutrals, they have been denied the opportunity to see the world's best player in what is billed as the biggest European tournament in women's football history.