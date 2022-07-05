Transfer latest & build-up to Euro 2022

Many have tipped hosts England to win the tournament this summer but the likes of Spain, the Netherlands and Norway will give them a run for their money.
BBC pundits have been predicting who they will think will take the crown.
Former Everton boss Willie Kirk has the Lionesses as his winners, saying: "I think their strength in depth is at a level like never before. Any starting XI from that squad would be a match for most countries and I'm sure Sarina Wiegman will get her selection and tactics right for each match and challenge."
But ex-Northern Ireland player Gail Redmon has Norway: "With striker Ada Hegerberg coming back, it gives Norway those goals and she is a difference-maker. She is a star and can take them over the edge. If they can galvanise themselves, I think they can really go far in this tournament."
Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
Don't forget we want to hear from YOU this morning.
Should Chelsea firm up their interest in Ronaldo? Would Christian Eriksen be the ideal replacement? Is Kalvin Phillips the final piece of the jigsaw at Man City? Will Gabriel Jesus score the goals to fire Arsenal back into the top four?
With the Euros just 24 hours away what are your thoughts about the tournament? Can England go all the way?? Will Northern Ireland continue to make history?
Get in touch with your thoughts by tweeting #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - texts will be charged at your standard message rate)
Eriksen agrees Man Utd move
While Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a Man Utd exit, one player set to arrive at Old Trafford is Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international has agreed in principle to join the Red Devils after his Brentford contract expires at the end of last month.
A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is still to have his medical at Old Trafford.
The Mail claims Ronaldo's Man Utd future 'hangs in the balance' with Chelsea considering a move for the 37-year-old.
MailCopyright: Mail
Post update
The Daily Express
The future of Cristiano Ronaldo also features widely across this morning's papers. The Express reports that the Portugal forward missed the start of pre-season training for family reasons and could sit out their pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia.
ExpressCopyright: Express
'Nan City'
There must be frustration in the Mirror and Star offices this morning after both went with the same pun on their respective back pages covering Kalvin Phillips' move to Man City. The England international revealed it was his late grandma who convinced him to move to the Premier League champions.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Let's start with a look at some of this morning's back pages...
Good morning
Welcome to today's live page. Monday proved to be a bumper day on the transfer front as Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips, Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal, Leeds snapped up Darko Gyabi and Fulham brought in Joao Palhinha, amongst others.
What will today bring? Hold onto your hats (and watch out for Kalvin Phillips' giant hands).
More details here from our reporter Simon Stone.
Crowds gathered at St George's Park on Monday to get a glimpse of England players as they left camp.
Euro countdown
It's not all about transfers of course, there is just the small matter of a major international tournament about to begin.
Yes, the Women's Euros begins Wednesday!
First up are hosts England taking on Austria at Old Trafford. Then on Thursday, Northern Ireland make their Euro debut against Norway at St Mary's.
Stand by for all the build-up throughout the day ahead of the big kick-off.
