Transfer latest & build-up to Euro 2022

Many have tipped hosts England to win the tournament this summer but the likes of Spain, the Netherlands and Norway will give them a run for their money.

BBC pundits have been predicting who they will think will take the crown.

Former Everton boss Willie Kirk has the Lionesses as his winners, saying: "I think their strength in depth is at a level like never before. Any starting XI from that squad would be a match for most countries and I'm sure Sarina Wiegman will get her selection and tactics right for each match and challenge."

But ex-Northern Ireland player Gail Redmon has Norway: "With striker Ada Hegerberg coming back, it gives Norway those goals and she is a difference-maker. She is a star and can take them over the edge. If they can galvanise themselves, I think they can really go far in this tournament."

Read the full story here.