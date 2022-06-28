Transfer latest: Chelsea interested in Sterling, Arsenal close to Jesus deal

Good morning, folks. Nice to have you with us if you're already up bright and early.

Will we get any players holding up a club scarf, shaking a new manager's hand, signing a contract with a fancy a ballpoint pen? Who knows. But what we do know is there are plenty of rumours knocking around for us to chew over, so stick with us until we run out of things to say.

First let's have a look at what the back pages are saying...