Live

Transfer latest: Chelsea interested in Sterling, Arsenal close to Jesus deal

preview
2,276
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Boehly leading Sterling talks'

    The Daily Star

    The Daily Star reports that the deal to bring Raheem Sterling to Chelsea could be done this week after Blues owner Todd Boehly made contact with Manchester City.

    Just below the Sterling story is the news Manchester United believe Ajax are holding them to ransom over striker Anthony.

    Daily Star back page
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Wimbledon dominates the back pages, actually - well done Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray - so it's very Raheem Sterling heavy in terms of football stories.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Hello

    Good morning, folks. Nice to have you with us if you're already up bright and early.

    Will we get any players holding up a club scarf, shaking a new manager's hand, signing a contract with a fancy a ballpoint pen? Who knows. But what we do know is there are plenty of rumours knocking around for us to chew over, so stick with us until we run out of things to say.

    First let's have a look at what the back pages are saying...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Waving goodbye?

    Are Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus leaving Manchester City for pastures new in the Premier League?

    Another day on the transfer express is about to depart. Come and join us...

    Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top