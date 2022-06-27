Transfer latest: Man Utd chase De Jong, Arsenal close to Jesus deal

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

How are we all doing?

It's that time of the year when pre-season training is on the agenda of footballers up and down the land while every fan focuses on the player arrivals and departures that might strengthen their teams for the new season.

In Erik ten Hag's case, the new Manchester United boss has probably got both things on his mind as he tries to whip a side into shape that finished sixth last term into a Premier League force again.

Who would have predicted that United wouldn't have signed any new players by now? But is that about to change?