Transfer latest as Lukaku prepares for Chelsea exit

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Treated like animals'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    We start with the Express, who go big on the trouble before the Champions League final between French authorities and Liverpool fans, while giving a nod to Lukaku's situation.

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
  2. Good morning

    The transfer blog returns!

    We've got developments on the future of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku to bring you this morning, plus news on Nick Pope and plenty of the good old gossip, too.

    Stay tuned after the papers...

