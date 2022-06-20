Live

Transfer window latest - Lukaku out, Sterling in at Chelsea?

Harry De Cosemo

  1. Sterling's stats

    Raheem Sterling
    Sterling has played a vital role in City winning four Premier League titles in five seasons, but his involvement has started to wane more recently.

    Although last season's total of 13 league goals is an improvement on his return in 2020-21, he scored seven fewer than in his best season, 2019-20, when he netted 20 times, having played 33 games, three more than last term.

    In terms of assists, his best season was 2017-18, when he registered 10, five more than his most recent campaign.

  2. Time up for Sterling at City?

    Raheem Sterling
    It looks like the Man City attack is being reshaped this summer, with the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

    Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side over the past five years or so, but he didn't feature as regularly last season.

    His current deal expires next summer.

  3. How Sterling joined the Premier League 100 club

    Video caption: Raheem Sterling: Man City star's best goals & stats as he reaches 100 Premier League goals

    BBC Sport looks at some of the key stats and best goals as England forward Raheem Sterling joins the Premier League 100 club after scoring a century of goals in the competition for Liverpool and Manchester City.

  4. Chelsea target Raheem Sterling

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea are targeting Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as their major summer signing.

    Sterling's Manchester City future is in doubt as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

    The England forward, 27, has attracted interest from major clubs overseas but Chelsea believe they can persuade him to remain in the Premier League.

    The Blues have the obvious attraction of being in the Champions League for the London-born player.

    Full story.

  5. 'Chelsea to step up Sterling bid'

    Monday's back pages

    Finally, in the Guardian, there is more on Chelsea's interest in Sterling and a rather good looking interview with Brazil boss Tite.

    Guardian back page
  6. 'Timberrrrr'

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror says Man Utd's summer transfer plans are collapsing, with Ajax's Jurrien Timber rejecting a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford because of fears over playing time costing him at the World Cup.

    Mirror back page
  7. 'What will Jesus do?'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    We start with the Star, who say Gabriel Jesus, an Arsenal target, is subject to interest from North London rivals Tottenham, too.

    Star back page
  8. Good morning

    Another week, more transfer stories to sink our teeth into.

    We hope you are doing well today. We've got plenty to get through, including Raheem Sterling's links with Chelsea and the continued speculation that Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter..

    Not to mention, we could get news that Sadio Mane is confirmed as a Bayern Munich player.

    Stick with us because we'll be taking your thoughts on some topics, too.

    But first, lets take a look at the papers.

