Transfer window latest - Lukaku out, Sterling in at Chelsea?

Sterling has played a vital role in City winning four Premier League titles in five seasons, but his involvement has started to wane more recently.
Although last season's total of 13 league goals is an improvement on his return in 2020-21, he scored seven fewer than in his best season, 2019-20, when he netted 20 times, having played 33 games, three more than last term.
In terms of assists, his best season was 2017-18, when he registered 10, five more than his most recent campaign.
Time up for Sterling at City?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It looks like the Man City attack is being reshaped this summer, with the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.
Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side over the past five years or so, but he didn't feature as regularly last season.
His current deal expires next summer.
How Sterling joined the Premier League 100 club
BBC Sport looks at some of the key stats and best goals as England forward Raheem Sterling joins the Premier League 100 club after scoring a century of goals in the competition for Liverpool and Manchester City.
Chelsea target Raheem Sterling
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Chelsea are targeting Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as their major summer signing.
Sterling's Manchester City future is in doubt as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.
The England forward, 27, has attracted interest from major clubs overseas but Chelsea believe they can persuade him to remain in the Premier League.
The Blues have the obvious attraction of being in the Champions League for the London-born player.
Finally, in the Guardian, there is more on Chelsea's interest in Sterling and a rather good looking interview with Brazil boss Tite.
GuardianCopyright: Guardian
'Timberrrrr'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says Man Utd's summer transfer plans are collapsing, with Ajax's Jurrien Timber rejecting a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford because of fears over playing time costing him at the World Cup.
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
'What will Jesus do?'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who say Gabriel Jesus, an Arsenal target, is subject to interest from North London rivals Tottenham, too.
StarCopyright: Star
Good morning
Another week, more transfer stories to sink our teeth into.
We hope you are doing well today. We've got plenty to get through, including Raheem Sterling's links with Chelsea and the continued speculation that Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter..
Not to mention, we could get news that Sadio Mane is confirmed as a Bayern Munich player.
Stick with us because we'll be taking your thoughts on some topics, too.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror StarCopyright: Star
Sterling's stats
Sterling has played a vital role in City winning four Premier League titles in five seasons, but his involvement has started to wane more recently.
Although last season's total of 13 league goals is an improvement on his return in 2020-21, he scored seven fewer than in his best season, 2019-20, when he netted 20 times, having played 33 games, three more than last term.
In terms of assists, his best season was 2017-18, when he registered 10, five more than his most recent campaign.
Time up for Sterling at City?
It looks like the Man City attack is being reshaped this summer, with the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.
Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side over the past five years or so, but he didn't feature as regularly last season.
His current deal expires next summer.
How Sterling joined the Premier League 100 club
BBC Sport looks at some of the key stats and best goals as England forward Raheem Sterling joins the Premier League 100 club after scoring a century of goals in the competition for Liverpool and Manchester City.
Chelsea target Raheem Sterling
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Chelsea are targeting Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling as their major summer signing.
Sterling's Manchester City future is in doubt as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.
The England forward, 27, has attracted interest from major clubs overseas but Chelsea believe they can persuade him to remain in the Premier League.
The Blues have the obvious attraction of being in the Champions League for the London-born player.
Full story.
'Chelsea to step up Sterling bid'
Monday's back pages
Finally, in the Guardian, there is more on Chelsea's interest in Sterling and a rather good looking interview with Brazil boss Tite.
'Timberrrrr'
Monday's back pages
Daily Mirror
The Mirror says Man Utd's summer transfer plans are collapsing, with Ajax's Jurrien Timber rejecting a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford because of fears over playing time costing him at the World Cup.
'What will Jesus do?'
Monday's back pages
The Daily Star
We start with the Star, who say Gabriel Jesus, an Arsenal target, is subject to interest from North London rivals Tottenham, too.
Good morning
Another week, more transfer stories to sink our teeth into.
We hope you are doing well today. We've got plenty to get through, including Raheem Sterling's links with Chelsea and the continued speculation that Romelu Lukaku will return to Inter..
Not to mention, we could get news that Sadio Mane is confirmed as a Bayern Munich player.
Stick with us because we'll be taking your thoughts on some topics, too.
But first, lets take a look at the papers.