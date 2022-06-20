Transfer window latest - Lukaku out, Sterling in at Chelsea?

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Sterling has played a vital role in City winning four Premier League titles in five seasons, but his involvement has started to wane more recently.

Although last season's total of 13 league goals is an improvement on his return in 2020-21, he scored seven fewer than in his best season, 2019-20, when he netted 20 times, having played 33 games, three more than last term.

In terms of assists, his best season was 2017-18, when he registered 10, five more than his most recent campaign.