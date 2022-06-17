Transfer latest

How close is Sarina Wiegman to knowing her best starting XI?
England 3-0 Belgium
Emma Sanders
BBC Sport at Molineux
Sarina Wiegman named a strong starting line-up for England's victory over Belgium and afterwards said she was "a little closer" to knowing her best XI - but has the impact of the substitutes made her decision even harder?
But it was the introduction of second-half substitutions that helped England get over the line after a frustrating first half in front of goal.
Chloe Kelly, returning after a year away from the international set-up, had a shot deflected in for England's opener, before fellow substitute Rachel Daly volleyed in the second goal four minutes later.
England began their final preparations for Euro 2022 with victory over Belgium as Chloe Kelly impressed on her return to the international stage.
Manchester City winger Kelly, who suffered a serious knee injury and last played for England a year ago, came off the bench and had a shot deflected in for the opener.
Rachel Daly's volley made it 2-0 and Leah Williamson's powerful strike went in via the crossbar and the head of Belgium keeper Nicky Evrard for a third late on as England eventually capitalised on their dominance.
Victory at Molineux marked the first of three friendlies for England before the Euros.
England 3-0 Belgium
