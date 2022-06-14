Transfer window latest - Nunez, Philips and De Jong

Speaking before England's Nations League match against Hungary, Kane said: "The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough.
"The Premier League has produced some top strikers from around the world for a number of years now. Every season I’ve been playing it has always been a tough battle. You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings that is going to be the case.
"It helps me as a player to have good competition. It drives me to improve and get better and I look forward to the challenge.
"I try to focus on myself to begin with. Going into any season I have things I want to achieve and goals I want to reach. I try not to focus too much on other players in that aspect. I can’t control what they do but what I will do is continue to work hard and improve.
"After this game I will have a nice break but then look forward to what will be a tough pre-season I’m sure and get ready for the new season like I have for the last seven or eight years now."
RECAP: Liverpool agree Nunez deal
Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, the Portuguese club have confirmed.
Benfica say a fee of 75m euros (£64m), rising to a potential 100m euros (£85m) with add-ons, has been agreed.
Nunez, 22, scored 34 times in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica last season.
Liverpool's record transfer is the £75m paid to sign centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.
Manchester City set their stall out for the new season yesterday in confirming the arrival of Norway forward Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
But City boss Pep Guardiola is not finished there.
He also wants Leeds' England midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella.
With players coming in, others have to make way and at the moment, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling are the most likely to move on.
Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required)
Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Manchester City this summer and where the club need to strengthen.
Here are some of your thoughts:
John Lumis: I'm just happy with whoever Pep thinks will improve the team - although I wouldn't want to see Ilkay Gundogan or Bernado Silva leave, fantastic players, I'd love to see them stay.
Joe: Obviously we have Haaland incoming, but since January I personally believe we’ve been slacking in midfield also. Yes we have Kevin de Bruyne but other than him there’s no excitement. I think Pedri from Barcelona would be a great signing, he’s young, keen and always wants involvement and is good at what he does. Him and Kevin de Bruyne personally could be unstoppable.
Dave Harris: We've needed a good left-back for several seasons. Marc Cucurella fits the bill. If we sell Gabriel Jesus and one of Raheem Sterling or Bernardo Silva. Go out and out for Declan Rice to replace Fernandinho.
Clovis Muchu: I want Manchester City to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United and Marc Cucurella from Brighton. Then if Raheem Sterling is to leave as it is rumoured, let them go all out and strike a deal for Rafael Leao from AC Milan.
Joshua: I think Haaland is a massive signing. Obviously it's proven he can score. His Dortmund record shows that. He’s also good in Europe, which I can’t complain about. I think if we can get Cucurella and Phillips, then we are in a very, very good place. Quadruple? Maybe. I think next season will definitely be our season in the CL. I hope so. 9/10.
RECAP: Man City sign Haaland
Erling Haaland says he is "in the right place to fulfil his ambitions" after completing a £51.2m transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.
The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and arrives at the Premier League champions as one of world football's most coveted forwards.
He has signed a five-year deal until 2027 and will join the club on 1 July.
An agreement was reached for the Norway international in May after City activated the player's release clause.
Good morning
Hello!
With the transfer window exploding into action yesterday, we're back to bring you even more news, views and debate about the summer market.
Could Liverpool follow Man City's lead and formally announce their big name striker signing, Darwin Nunez, today? Will Man City firm up reported interest in Kalvin Phillips? And what about Frenkie de Jong and Man Utd?
We'll cover all this and more this morning, so get ready!
Manchester City will push to sign a midfielder, with Leeds United and England international Kalvin Phillips, 26, the preferred target. (Times, subscription required)
Manchester United have opened talks with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but will not pay over the odds with the Spanish club wanting 100m euros (£85.7m). (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham want to sign Evertonand Brazil forward Richarlison, with the Toffees wanting £50m for the 25-year-old. (Telegraph, subscription required)
Liverpool and Manchester City are tracking Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, although the 17-year-old's release clause in his contract has now risen to 100m euros (£85.7m). (Marca)
Read more from today's gossip column here.
