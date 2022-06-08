Harry Kane and Jack Grealish
Live

Reaction to England's draw in Germany & transfer latest

preview
3,408
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. Kane was exceptional, says Southgate

    Germany 1-1 England

    Gareth Southgate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    England boss Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane's "exceptional" performance and his side's resilience as they came from behind to draw in Germany.

    Captain Kane scored his 50th goal for his country with an 88th-minute penalty to ensure a 1-1 draw in the Nations League Group A3 match in Munich.

    England had been set to lose successive games for the first time since 2018.

    "We challenged the players with that - a top team doesn't go and lose two on the bounce," said Southgate.

    Full story.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Kane saves England from 12 yards in Munich

    Germany 1-1 England

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Harry Kane's late penalty gave England a Nations League draw in Germany as he became only the second man to score 50 goals for his country.

    England captain Kane sent Germany keeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way from the spot with two minutes left, as a VAR review ruled he had been brought down by Nico Schlotterbeck.

    It was a goal that gave England their first point in the tournament after defeat in Hungary on Saturday and moved Kane into second place in the all-time record standings, moving ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton to sit only three behind Wayne Rooney.

    England looked to be going down to their second defeat but came to life late on in Munich after going behind to Jonas Hofmann's deflected 50th-minute shot and will now look to build on this result when they face Italy at Molineux on Saturday.

    Match report.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Kane is spot on'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    And finally, in the Telegraph, they say Kane rescued England in Munich.

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Kane's nifty 50'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    The Star have gone for an almost identical headline, and there is also a warning for Gareth Bale from Wales boss Rob Page ahead of his next move this summer.

    Star back page
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Harry's nifty fifty'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Unsurprisingly, the Mirror are taking the same line. They are not the only ones.

    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. '50 not out'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    We start with the Mail, who lead with Harry Kane reaching his half century for England. But, as we've mentioned, he'll have a bigger target in mind before the end of the year.

    Mail back page
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Good morning!

    In the end, that was a decent result for England.

    While they were dominated for long periods against a Germany side much improved from their last meeting at the European Championships, they held their own and grew into things.

    Harry Kane's penalty cancelled out Jonas Hofmann's opener, as he closes in on Wayne Rooney's all time England scoring record.

    The Tottenham striker now has 50 goals, three shy of his former teammate.

    We'll unpack everything that happened in Munich, plus bring you the latest transfer news and gossip.

    Speaking of gossip, lets check in with the papers.

    Jonas Hofmann
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harry Kane and Jack Grealish
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top