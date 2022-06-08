Reaction to England's draw in Germany & transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

England boss Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane's "exceptional" performance and his side's resilience as they came from behind to draw in Germany.

Captain Kane scored his 50th goal for his country with an 88th-minute penalty to ensure a 1-1 draw in the Nations League Group A3 match in Munich.

England had been set to lose successive games for the first time since 2018.

"We challenged the players with that - a top team doesn't go and lose two on the bounce," said Southgate.

