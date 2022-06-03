England news conference and transfer latest

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen says earning his first England call-up is a childhood dream come true. Bowen scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. "It is everything," said the 25-year-old. "It is everything you dream of when you're growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege." Full story.
England call 'an honour' for Bowen
Hungary v England (Sat, 17:00 BST)
30,000 in attendance despite stadium ban
Hungary v England (Sat, 17:00 BST)
England will play their Nations League group match against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday with at least 30,000 fans in attendance - even though the fixture is being held behind closed doors.
Hungary have been ordered to play games without crowds after racist behaviour by their fans.
But their football association is using a Uefa regulation that allows children to attend, accompanied by an adult.
And the Hungarian FA has had 30,000 children register for Saturday's game.
Full story.
Ben White has left the building
Hungary v England (Sat, 17:00 BST)
Arsenal defender Ben White has withdrawn from the England squad due to injury and will continue his rehabilitation with his club.
White, 24, was initially named in Gareth Southgate's 27-man selection for their Uefa Nations League games.
Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived on Tuesday after playing in the Champions League final, as did Raheem Sterling, Kieran Trippier and James Ward-Prowse.
Full story.
Foden to miss out?
Hungary v England (Sat, 17:00 BST)
This could be a blow for England; Phil Foden missed training through illness. Southgate could well face questions on the Man City man at lunchtime. Will he be fit for tomorrow?
Southgate on selection
Hungary v England (Sat, 17:00 BST)
Before Southgate speaks again, have a listen to him from his squad announcement on why he has made the decisions he has.
Call-ups include West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Leicester's James Justin and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori.
