England news conference and transfer latest

Video content Video caption: Sometimes I sit back and look back at where I’ve come from - Bowen Sometimes I sit back and look back at where I’ve come from - Bowen

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen says earning his first England call-up is a childhood dream come true.

Bowen scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

"It is everything," said the 25-year-old.

"It is everything you dream of when you're growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege."

Full story.