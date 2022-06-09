Watch: Men's U21 Euro 2023 qualifier - Kosovo v England

Watch highlights as England beat Albania 3-0 to qualify for the 2023 U21s European Championships.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Watch highlights of England v Albania
Watch highlights as England beat Albania 3-0 to qualify for the 2023 U21s European Championships.
How does the U21s Euro qualifiers work?
England U21s currently sit at the top of Group G after their 3-0 win against Albania. The victory secured qualification for the Young Lions with two games to spare.
Czech Republic sit in second place of Group G with 19 points.
In the previous two European Championships England have qualified comfortably for the Championship, but have fallen at the final hurdle and not made it beyond the group stage in the tournament proper.
How can I watch the England U21s Euros qualifiers?
All time are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All times are BST and subject to change
The BBC will have live coverage of England’s remaining Group G games in U21s European Championships qualifiers. England’s qualifiers recommence on Friday 3 until Monday 13 June.
Friday 10 June: Kosovo v England
18:50 – 21:00 BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website
Monday, 13 June: England v Slovenia
19:30-21:45: BBC Three, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website
How to get into football
BBC Sport
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Grassroots
Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes
Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.
To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.
Disability football
BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the North West Sean Bailey
Disability football is well served across Britain, with a host of different opportunities for different groups of people.
The English FA's Disability Football section has plenty of ideas for playing or coaching. The Wales Football Trust have a dedicated disability co-ordinator to deliver a fully inclusive programme.
Likewise, the Scottish and Northern Ireland Football Associations aim to ensure that disabled people have the chance to take part fully and fulfil their potential.
See our full list of activity guides for more inspiration.