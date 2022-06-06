Curtis Jones

Watch: Men's U21 European Championship 2023 qualifier - England v Albania

  1. How can I watch the England U21s Euros qualifiers?

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will have live coverage of England’s remaining Group G games in U21s European Championships qualifiers. England’s qualifiers recommence on Friday 3 until Monday 13 June.

    Tuesday 7 June: England v Albania

    19:35 – 21:45 BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

    Friday 10 June: Kosovo v England

    18:50 – 21:00 BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website

  2. How to get into football

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Grassroots

    Gareth Southgate on Football Foundation community schemes

    Jamie Vardy's remarkable rise from non-league football to Premier League winner with Leicester City has ensured that grassroots football will remain a buzzword for years to come.

    To find a local club near you, check out your national body's club finders here: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland. There is also a Creating Chances scheme in England, and Football Fun Days in Wales.

    Disability football

    BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero for the North West Sean Bailey

    Disability football is well served across Britain, with a host of different opportunities for different groups of people.

    The English FA's Disability Football section has plenty of ideas for playing or coaching. The Wales Football Trust have a dedicated disability co-ordinator to deliver a fully inclusive programme.

    Likewise, the Scottish and Northern Ireland Football Associations aim to ensure that disabled people have the chance to take part fully and fulfil their potential.

    See our full list of activity guides for more inspiration.

