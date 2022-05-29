Reaction to Liverpool's Champions League final defeat

French police said fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but "the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm".
They added they were able to disperse fans "without difficulty".
They also said there were no major incidents at fan zones in the city, although 500 people were moved on from a bar near the Liverpool fanzone at Cours de Vincennes.
'Fake tickets caused a build-up of fans'
UEFA
Here is Uefa's statement on the issues outside the ground:
"In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles. This created a build-up of fans trying to get in.
"As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.
"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.
"UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."
'Supporters should not have to witness those scenes'
Liverpool
Liverpool's statement on the issues outside read:
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Liverpool want investigation into 'unacceptable scenes'
Getty Images
Liverpool have called for an investigation into the "unacceptable issues" faced by fans which led to their Champions League final against Real Madrid being delayed.
Uefa delayed kick-off by 36 minutes, citing "security reasons".
Police outside the ground fired tear gas as a small number of supporters tried to climb over security barriers.
Pictures had emerged in the build-up of huge crowds of fans queuing to get in.
Many claimed they had been at the stadium hours before kick-off but were stopped from getting into the ground.
"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," the Anfield club said in a statement.
"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.
"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."
Where do we even start? I suppose an overview of what happened for those that may have missed it (surely that isn't many of you, but better to be safe):
A second-half strike from winger Vinicius Jr gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win in Paris
The success gave Real Madrid a record-extending 14th European Cup
Liverpool end the season with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, after harbouring Quadruple hopes going into the final week of the campaign
The game at the Stade de France was delayed by 36 minutes due to "security issues" with many Liverpool fans with tickets left outside
Liverpool have asked Uefa to carry out a "formal investigation" into the "unacceptable issues" that fans faced
We'll be covering all of that and much more over the next few hours.
Post update
Morning!
It's only a few hours after Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final but the dust is already starting to settle.
They've got the small matter of a pre-planned parade round the city from 16:00 BST today so stick with us for all the reaction to the game, the latest from "security issues" that caused the 36-minute delay to kick-off and then we'll have updates from the parade later too.
Basically if you want to know anything about last night or get more reaction this is THE place to be.
'Organisation a shambles' - Robertson
The organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris was a "shambles", according to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.
Uefa delayed kick-off by more than half an hour for "security reasons", adding the problem was thousands of fans trying to get in with fake tickets.
Robertson says he had given a ticket to a friend but he was denied entry for the game which Real Madrid won 1-0.
"One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't," he said.
"It was a shambles really," the Scot told BBC Sport.
Post update
Post update
'A miserable night on every level imaginable'
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool's magnificent season once offered up the tantalising prospect of a historic quadruple only to end amid the chaos of Paris with a lop-sided mixture of emotions.
This was a miserable night for Liverpool and their supporters on every level imaginable as Real Madrid did what they do best and won the Champions League for a 14th time.
Real's 1-0 win, secured by Vinicius Junior's 59th-minute winner, etched coach Carlo Ancelotti's name into the history books indelibly with his record fourth triumph as a coach in this tournament.
For Liverpool, it capped six days of desperate disappointment after missing out on the Premier League to Manchester City by a single point then losing to this experienced, street-smart Real team.
Real stretch further clear
Last night saw Real Madrid win a record-extending 14th European Cup.
This might be the most remarkable yet considering they've beaten Paris St-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool along the way.
Last night was potentially their most accomplished performance in the knockout stage considering their rescue jobs in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.
Vinicius' goal the difference in Paris
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool's bid to claim the Champions League trophy for the seventh time ended in bitter disappointment as Vinicius Jr's second-half winner gave Real Madrid victory in Paris.
Jurgen Klopp's side ran into a one-man wall of defiance as Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced one of the great individual performances to thwart Liverpool time and again.
Mohamed Salah, seeking revenge for his early departure through injury in the 2018 final against Real, was denied six times by Courtois who was simply unbeatable.
The victory also sees Carlo Ancelotti make history by becoming the first coach to win a fourth Champions League title.
Where do we even start? I suppose an overview of what happened for those that may have missed it (surely that isn't many of you, but better to be safe):
We'll be covering all of that and much more over the next few hours.
Morning!
It's only a few hours after Liverpool's defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final but the dust is already starting to settle.
They've got the small matter of a pre-planned parade round the city from 16:00 BST today so stick with us for all the reaction to the game, the latest from "security issues" that caused the 36-minute delay to kick-off and then we'll have updates from the parade later too.
Basically if you want to know anything about last night or get more reaction this is THE place to be.
