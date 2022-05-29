Reaction to Liverpool's Champions League final defeat

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The organisation of the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris was a "shambles", according to Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Uefa delayed kick-off by more than half an hour for "security reasons", adding the problem was thousands of fans trying to get in with fake tickets.

Robertson says he had given a ticket to a friend but he was denied entry for the game which Real Madrid won 1-0.

"One of my mates got told it was a fake which I assure you it wasn't," he said.

"It was a shambles really," the Scot told BBC Sport.

