Champions League final build-up & transfer latest

Bayern Munich's reported interest in Liverpool forward Sadio Mane dominates many of today's back pages.
The Senegal forward says he will reveal his future plans after Saturday's Champions League final.
But first let's take a quick look at the back pages...
Get Involved - Your CL final prep
Liverpool fans in Paris - how are you preparing for the final? We need photo evidence!
Are you supping a coffee in a quaint roadside cafe? Taking a pleasure boat along the Seine? On the bières already? Any witty banners that deserve a wider audience? (keep them clean, this is the BBC remember).
If you are not heading to France and watching from home what is your Champions League final set up like? Man cave (or she sheds) at the bottom of the garden? House draped in flags and scarves?
Post your pics to #bbcfootball and we will drop the best ones on here throughout the day.
Good morning
All is calm in Paris right now but on Saturday evening the Stade de France will be rocking as Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Stand by for all the build-up to the game as fans begin to descend on the French capital.
We will hear from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at his news conference later this afternoon as the Reds chase a third trophy of the season.
We will also look ahead to the weekend's Football League play-off action, plus all the latest transfer news and gossip.
Tom Mallows
