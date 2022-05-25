Live

Chelsea latest and transfer news

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Don't wreck our bid'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Another message from Gareth Southgate to fans ahead of the home nations and Ireland bidding for Euro 2028. That is in today's Star.

  2. 'Welcome to Manchester'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Erling Haaland should complete his move to Man City very soon, as The Times reports.

  3. 'Real Madrid are facing a different Liverpool'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian say the UK government worked on Newcastle's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, while also giving Jordan Henderson's view ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final date with Real Madrid on Saturday.

  4. 'National Disgrace'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror run with comments made by England boss Gareth Southgate yesterday. In the wake of a rise in crowd violence and pitch invasions, he says fans run the risk of giving English football a bad reputation.

  5. 'Boehly to hand Tuchel £200m transfer boost'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Todd Boehly is expected to back Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market with £200m, that is in today's Telegraph.

  6. Lets check in with what the papers...

    We'll have lots of Chelsea reaction throughout the morning, but we'll see what the back pages are saying for now.

  7. Who are the key people behind consortium buying Chelsea?

    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chelsea's new owners have been confirmed, with the club's £4.25bn ($5.2bn) sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly now being agreed and approved by the Premier League and Government.

    But who are the key people behind the consortium?

    BBC Sport takes a look.

  8. Nadine Dorries on Chelsea

    Here is what Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries has said.

  9. Chelsea sale - key moments

    The timeline of events...

    24 February: Russia invades Ukraine

    26 February: Roman Abramovich gives "stewardship and care" of club to charitable foundation

    2 March: The Chelsea owner says he plans to sell the club

    10 March: The UK government sanctions Abramovich

    5 May: Abramovich denies he has requested a £1.5bn loan he made to Chelsea is repaid

    7 May: Todd Boehly agrees a £4.25bn deal for the club

    16 May: Government insider says the deal is close to collapse

    24 May: Premier League approves takeover

    25 May: Government approves takeover

  10. BreakingStatement on Chelsea

    "Late last night the UK government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea," a government spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The government does not want Abramovich to receive any of the proceeds from the sale, which will instead go into a frozen bank account to be donated to charity.

    The statement added: "Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

    "Following extensive work, we are now satisfied that the full proceeds of the sale will not benefit Roman Abramovich or any other sanctioned individual. We will now begin the process of ensuring the proceeds of the sale are used for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.

    "The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international partners for necessary licences required and we thank them for all their cooperation."

  11. BreakingGovernment approve Chelsea takeover

    Stamford Bridge
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The government has approved the £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly.

    The London club was put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

    On Tuesday, the Premier League said the consortium had passed its owners' and directors' test.

    Chelsea have been operating under a special government licence which expires on 31 May.

    Full story.

  12. Good morning

    Hello there!

    Welcome to today's live page, with coverage of all things Premier League and transfer related to come!

    But first... a little bit of breaking news.

