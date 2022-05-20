Premier League reaction & final day build-up

Everton secured their Premier League status on Thursday night with an incredible fightback, coming from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace.

The Toffees looked set for a nervous final day after Palace scored twice in the first half through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

But Frank Lampard's side, spurred on by the Goodison Park support, turned the game around in the second half.

Michael Keane gave them hope, before Richarlison found the bottom corner with 15 minutes left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal since August to spark pandemonium.

The excitement boiled over at full-time as fans descended on the pitch to celebrate.