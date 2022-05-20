Live

Premier League reaction & final day build-up

preview
1,125
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Harry Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. Everton secure Premier League status

    Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace

    Everton secured their Premier League status on Thursday night with an incredible fightback, coming from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace.

    The Toffees looked set for a nervous final day after Palace scored twice in the first half through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

    But Frank Lampard's side, spurred on by the Goodison Park support, turned the game around in the second half.

    Michael Keane gave them hope, before Richarlison found the bottom corner with 15 minutes left and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal since August to spark pandemonium.

    The excitement boiled over at full-time as fans descended on the pitch to celebrate.

    Everton fans
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Welcome

    Good morning all!

    The final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season is almost upon us.

    Last night, Everton secured their survival with a stunning comeback win against Crystal Palace.

    We'll reflect on all of Thursday night's action, before getting the thoughts of a host of top-flight bosses from 09:00 BST ahead of Sunday's final round of fixtures.

    Don't go anywhere.

    Frank Lampard
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top