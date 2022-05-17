Live

Reaction to Arsenal's defeat by Newcastle & Premier League build-up

preview
Live Reporting

Lorraine McKenna and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Blue murder'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
  2. 'Gunn four'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
  3. 'Flop guns'

    Tuesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
  4. 'White mare'

    Tuesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
  5. Post update

    Go grab your breakfast and settle in as we take a look at the back pages first.

  6. News conferences coming up

    Burnley manager Mike Jackson and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will also be chatting to the media later on as they prepare for their respective Premier League games on Thursday.

    Mike Jackson and Brendan Rodgers
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Good morning

    Bruno Guimaraes celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello early birds. Welcome in.

    It didn't exactly go to plan for Arsenal last night as the Gunners were comfortably beaten by Newcastle at St James' Park.

    We'll bring you all the reaction from Monday night's games, including Huddersfield Town's aggregate win over Luton Town to reach the Championship play-off final.

    A look ahead to Liverpool's crucial game at Southampton tonight and Rangers' preparations for their Europa League final with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday is also on offer.

  8. Blue Monday

    Does anyone have Dean Smith's mobile number?

    Mikel Arteta looks dejected
    Copyright: Reuters
