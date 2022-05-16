Live

Reaction as Premier League heads into final week

preview
2,558
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Katie Falkingham and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Please, no Sergio drama'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Pep's title vow'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Mail

    Mail
    Copyright: Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'It's blue murder'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Aguer-noo!'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Good morning, and welcome to the final week of the Premier League season. Can you believe we're here already?

    And there's still so much to be decided, at both ends of the table.

    Grab a coffee, let's take a look at the morning's papers.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Last gasp goals.

    Pascal Struijk
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Red cards.

    Salomon Rondon is shown a red card
    Copyright: Getty Images

    And tearful goodbyes.

    Mark Noble
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Sunday's Premier League action had it all.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top