Rangers lose on penalties - Europa League final reaction

Steven Davis admitted the pain of defeat was made even worse because of his pre-match confidence.
“Once it goes to that stage of the game it’s a lottery,” he told BT Sport.
“We were desperate to come here and send the fans home happy. They have been tremendous for us throughout the whole campaign. The boys have been tremendous. But it hurts tonight.
“I really felt coming here into the game we would go on to win it, so it’s a major disappointment. But at the same time I couldn’t be more proud of all the lads, the staff, the fans, everyone associated with the club.”
European dream not over for next season...
Winning last night would have meant a guaranteed spot in the Champions League group stage for Rangers, but that dream is by no means gone.
They can still qualify for a spot, they just have a few more hopes to jump through first.
As Scottish Premiership runners-up they go into the third qualifying round, which means they will need to negotiate that and a play-off round to get through.
Celtic are guaranteed a group place as champions.
'Rangers deserved to win'
Pat Nevin
Former Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Rangers will know that was an amazing opportunity missed and they don't know when they'll get it back again. It's hard to reach European finals.
Rangers didn't deserve to win in 2008, they were beaten by the better team [Zenit]. That wasn't the case tonight.
Eintracht Frankfurt had a few chances themselves but at the end of the game, Rangers were stronger.
It's the oldest cliche in the book, leave it all out on the pitch and Rangers did.
If they're better than you, you take it on the chin. Rangers can't say that. You can't get any closer.
It's tiny moments.
Van Bronckhorst eyes Scottish Cup redemption
This final wasn't to be, but Rangers have to dust themselves down and get ready for their Scottish Cup final this weekend with Hearts.
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst told BT Sport: "I’m very disappointed. We were very close. At the end, the emotions go from high to very low.
"I’ve had these moments in my career, losing the World Cup final, it hurts. It’s for us to look ahead now, it feels difficult but we have to. We need to make sure we’re ready on Saturday [Scottish Cup final].
"I said to the players we came so far, we deserved it, I’m very proud of them. We had challenges through injuries.
"The emotions are down but we have to change it quickly. We have to start all over again. We’re going to work hard and develop as a team."
'We'll recover' - Tavernier
After his heroics throughout their Europa League run, captain James Tavernier will have that extra little bit of hurt that he wasn't able to drive his side to glory yet again.
Post-match, the Rangers captain told BT Sport: "I’m devastated. I’m proud of every single one of the lads, the club and the fans.
"We wanted to make everyone proud but we didn’t get over the line. To lose on penalties, it hurts. We went toe-to-toe with them.
"It gives us fuel to push on, we want to be back in these finals and we have a massive game on Saturday.
"We are a close-knit group, we’ll get around each other. We’ll recover well because we have a massive game this weekend."
The morning after the night before
Well, well, well.
Unfortunately for Rangers, it wasn’t to be as they lost in arguably the cruellest way you can ever lose a game of football.
Those 12 yards proved to be the difference as Eintracht Frankfurt triumphed 5-4 on penalties after Aaron Ramsey missed his kick, which was Rangers’ fourth.
We'll bring you reaction right here on this live page throughout the morning, reflecting on the night that was for Eintracht and wasn't for Rangers.
'An incredible ride for Rangers'
'It's a major disappointment' - Davis
