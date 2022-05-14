Celtic v Motherwell - listen to Sportsound commentary

Dundee United manager Tam Courts tells BBC Scotland: "It's great to have such a tremendous following today. We want to finish the season strongly, we knew all roads were going to lead to Dingwall. The final thing for us is to try and secure fourth.

"The message for us is clear. Come up here, play well and send these fans home happy. They're recognising the players, they want to support them.

"The last time the club achieved that was 2012. Since then, it's been a tricky journey for this football club. It's a club with sizable potential, a lot of exciting young talent here. A lot of experienced players that want to be here and be successful.

"We're only scratching the surface with what we want to achieve."