Celtic v Motherwell - listen to Sportsound commentary

That goal at Celtic Park has opened up the possibility of Dundee United overtaking Motherwell into third place.
As things stand, United and Well will be level on points but the Tangerines have a superior goal difference.
GOAL Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Rangers
Peter Haring
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has to race out and slide tackle Gary Mackay-Steven, who had broken through the visitors' backline.
GOAL Celtic 1-0 Motherwell
Kyogo Furuhashi
The first goal of the day comes at Celtic Park and it's for the champions.
Victor Nirennold makes an absolute mess of clearing a corner then the rest is all about Kyogo Furuhashi.
The Japan forward takes the ball and drills low past Liam Kelly at his near post.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
This tells the story at Celtic Park.
Based on Opta's average positions, Joe Hart is the only Celtic player in the home side's half.
Motherwell digging deep, though.
YELLOW CARD
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Ellis Simms is the first yellow card at Tynecastle for clipping James Sands, but BBC Sportsound pundit Michael Stewart disagrees with the decision...
Quote Message: It's accidental. Simms was in a good position, there's no reason for him to foul him. The referee is too quick with the yellow card, just have a word with him
It's accidental. Simms was in a good position, there's no reason for him to foul him. The referee is too quick with the yellow card, just have a word with him
Post update
Ross County 0-0 Dundee United
First little half-chance for United, with Scott McMann driving a low cross to the back post. There's just too much on it for Tony Watt.
County hit back with a long range effort from Blair Spittal, who drills wide of Benjamin Siegrist's right-hand post. It's probably the keeper's last game in a United shirt. He hasn't had a lot to do so far.
Post update
Ross County 0-0 Dundee United
A quieter start to proceedings in Dingwall than either Glasgow and Edinburgh. Plenty of endeavour from Ross County and Dundee United but little in the way of chances.
Injury blow for Boyce
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Hearts forward Liam Boyce has just sat down on the floor and is holding his groin. Has he been risked too early ahead of the Scottish Cup final?
Robbie Neilson will have to make an early substitution, and Josh Ginnelly - who scored in midweek - replaces him after just 12 minutes.
Rogic says farewell at Celtic
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
Tom Rogic has started a Celtic match for the last time today. The Australian has made more than 270 appearances for the club.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
Anthony Ralston is getting a lot of joy down the Celtic right.
The full-back has two chances to cross from a dangerous area. The first is blocked and the second evades everyone in the box.
Rangers pressure
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Rangers break on the counter attack after a Hearts corner comes to nothing. Alex Lowry skips down the left-hand side and plays the ball across to Amad Diallo, but it's good defending from Michael Smith to take the ball off his toes.
Then from a corner kick, this time for Rangers, Leon King is close to connecting in front of goal.
More pressure from the visitors ensues and Scott Arfield fires into the hands of goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Post update
Celtic 0-0 Motherwell
The champions are seeing plenty of the ball early on but can't break down a disciplined Motherwell back five.
In truth, it's a back 11 near enough when Celtic are in possession.
KICK-OFF
Ross County 0-0 Dundee United
They've started in Dingwall.
Delay in Dingwall
Ross County v Dundee United
Flares, streamers and beach balls have been thrown from the crowd at the away end at Victoria Park and, amid a clear-up operation, the match between Ross County and Dundee United is still to get started.
Post update
Hearts 0-0 Rangers
Alex Cochrane doesn't make a great clearance and Scott Arfield has an early chance for Rangers, but there's plenty of defenders back to block the ball's route to goal.
KICK-OFF
Today's three Scottish Premiership games are getting under way...
United 'only scratching the surface'
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Dundee United manager Tam Courts tells BBC Scotland: "It's great to have such a tremendous following today. We want to finish the season strongly, we knew all roads were going to lead to Dingwall. The final thing for us is to try and secure fourth.
"The message for us is clear. Come up here, play well and send these fans home happy. They're recognising the players, they want to support them.
"The last time the club achieved that was 2012. Since then, it's been a tricky journey for this football club. It's a club with sizable potential, a lot of exciting young talent here. A lot of experienced players that want to be here and be successful.
"We're only scratching the surface with what we want to achieve."
'Great way' for Rogic & Bitton to end Celtic stay
Celtic v Motherwell (12:15)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou tells BBC Scotland: "We got the job done on Wednesday but we tempered the celebrations until today.
"The best way to do that is to put on a performance that shows why we're champions. I'm super proud of everyone.
"The fans have been behind me right form the start. We needed the full football club united to achieve this and everyone deserves credit for that."
On Tom Rogic and Nir Bitton playing their last games: "It's a great way to end their careers. They leave as champions and it's a chance to say goodbye. They're great people and great players."
Mackay explains County changes
Ross County v Dundee United (12:15)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay tells BBC Scotland: "We've got a responsibility to our football club, to my owner, to the fans that pay, to keep the game honest.
"I've been in this situation before where a game means something. We'll absolutely be going out there to give everything we've got, without a doubt.
"Four of the team that played at Ibrox were unable to train yesterday. I don't want to risk people that could end up with bad injuries and then miss pre-season.
"Adam MacKinnon, from Stornoway, has handled himself and acquitted himself very well this season. Great young lad, good talent, and a real find for Ross County for the future.
"Ben Paton has had to wait for his chance. He was thrown in at the deep end at the start of the season. He's another one for the future.
"Ross Munro is a great personality around the club, he works like a demon. I wanted to have a wee look at him today.
