Premier League reaction: Spurs beat Arsenal to keep Champions League bid alive

Arsenal could have confirmed a place in the Premier League's top four with a win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but endured a dismal night to now stand only one point clear of Spurs with two games left.
In a feverish atmosphere, Harry Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot in the 22nd minute after Son Heung-min was fouled by Cedric Soares, then added a second before the break with a stooping far-post header after Rodrigo Bentancur flicked on a corner.
In between, Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men when Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Son, while the South Korean finished off any hopes the Gunners had when he fired in from 10 yards two minutes after half-time.
Good morning
And welcome to today's live page as we look at the reaction to Thursday's north London derby.
Arsenal went into the game knowing victory would secure the final Champions League spot but Harry Kane's first-half double - either side of a red card for Arsenal's Rob Holding - set Tottenham on course for a victory which keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish.
Manchester City are also unveiling their Sergio Aguero statue today and there are a host of news conferences to come later to preview this weekend's Premier League action.
So make yourself comfortable, it's going to be a busy Friday.
Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Due to Covid restrictions over the last couple of years, Thursday's game was the first north London derby held in front of a full house at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
And Spurs boss Antonio Conte praised their fans for the "amazing atmosphere" they created during the win that ensures his side "continue to stay in the race" for a Champions League spot.
Remaining fixtures
Both Arsenal and Tottenham have two games left. And both face a side whose fate is decided and another battling relegation.
Who do you think is going to clinch that final Champions League spot?
Hit thumbs up for Arsenal, thumbs down for Spurs.
Premier League table
And here's how the top of the Premier League looks after Tottenham's north London derby win:
Spurs beat 10-man Arsenal to close in on top four
Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham turned up the pressure on arch-rivals Arsenal in the race for a place in next season's Champions League with an emphatic north London derby victory.
