Celtic players celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2022
Scottish Premiership & Premier League reaction: Celtic win title & Man City edge closer

Live radio & text: Tottenham v Arsenal (from 18:30 BST)

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live, as we look back on a busy night of football in both Scotland, England and in Europe.

    The Scottish Premiership title is back in Celtic's hands after their draw with Dundee United while Kevin de Bruyne hit four (yes, FOUR) as Manchester City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League with just two games left.

    Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Leeds to leave the visitors in the bottom three, two points behind Everton after their draw at Watford.

    Stick with us and we'll get you all caught up.

