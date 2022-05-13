Watch: European play-off Final - Glentoran v Larne

Glentoran are taking on Larne at the Oval
European play-off Final - Glentoran v Larne

  1. The £200,000 game

    Glentoran v Larne (19:45 BST)

    Well it's come down to this.

    A season when both big-spending Glentoran and Larne would have expected securing European football as a minimum requirement instead concluding with them having to battle for the once remaining spot in the Conference League and the anticipated £200,000 windfall.

    Not what was envisaged by either board one suspects. But we are where we are.

    A couple of months ago, Glentoran would have had high hopes of being in Premiership title celebration mode by this stage only for their ambitions to implode in a dismal closing few weeks.

    Larne's inconsistency for most of the campaign bedevilled their title hopes but have produced markedly the better form over the past six weeks.

    You pays your money, you take your chances, if you get my drift.

