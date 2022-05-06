Premier League news conferences & Europa League reaction

Howe on Newcastle Women winning at St James' Park in front of more than 22,000 fans: "I did get to the game and it was a great occasion. The support that the team got was incredible & you could see there was a great connection with the fans. Congratulations to Becky [Langley] & her team for their performance.
"We haven't been in contact yet but I will be inviting Becky to the training ground to see how we work. I think uniting every aspect of Newcastle is important and we can only benefit from being close together."
'Scott Parker has done a wonderful job'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Bournemouth's promotion: "I actually sat down & watched the game, & I haven't watched many Bournemouth games since I left. I'm delighted for them & I'm so pleased for Scott Parker, who's done a wonderful job. It's great to see them back."
'We need to be the best we can be'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Man City: "It's the toughest test. I was a little bit disappointed with the performance last week, I thought we could have played better, but we were still close. I hope we get even closer this time.
"Our weakness against Liverpool was a lack of bite & intensity that we have had in recent months & has been the hallmark of our success. We didn't give the crowd enough on reflection & we can't be flat. We have to come out all guns blazing."
On their Champions League exit: "It can work both ways, it can emotionally affect them in a positive or a negative. We have to prepare for the best Man City, so we need to be the best Newcastle we can be. We need more intensity than last week, that's for sure."
'He's not trained'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Fabian Schar:
"We haven't seen him this week. We hope he'll be back to be available but he's not trained yet. He got a knock on the top of his foot so he went for a scan after the Liverpool game because it was swollen up but fortunately there's no fracture."false
EPACopyright: EPA
'He's slightly behind Callum'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Kieran Trippier:
"Kieran is slightly behind Callum in that he hasn't trained every day but when he has trained, he's done very well. We'll make a late decision on him."
'He's put a lot of work in'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Callum Wilson:
"He's trained all week. He's trained very well, he had two really tough days & he's come through them well. He's put a lot of work in to get to this point. He looks in a good place and there's a good chance he'll be involved on Sunday."
Eddie Howe news conference
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Next up on our journey through Premier League news conferences is Newcastle. Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Sunday.
First, Howe was asked about Paul Dummett's new contract: "He's a great personality. He's Newcastle through and through. It's very important that the characters in the squad are of the highest quality and he is. He has a lot to offer on the pitch as well.
"I'm really pleased to see him stay fit for a sustained period of time - he's trained really well. Looking back to the Leeds game, which was pivotal for us, he played with minimal training time and I thought he was outstanding. He's played his part & I'm delighted he's staying."
Get Involved - Best post-game atmospheres
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
SMS Message: Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona. Full time whistle is followed by an eruption around Anfield. Singing YNWA, players lined up in front of the Kop, Trent the last man on the pitch doing a lap of honour around the stadium. Chills every single time. from Craig, Edinburgh.
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona. Full time whistle is followed by an eruption around Anfield. Singing YNWA, players lined up in front of the Kop, Trent the last man on the pitch doing a lap of honour around the stadium. Chills every single time.
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2) - pick of the stats
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2)
Three of West Ham’s four appearances in the semi-finals of a major European competition have been against German opposition. They have been eliminated in two of those, also falling at this stage to Borussia Dortmund in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup.
The Hammers have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time under David Moyes, last doing so in April 2017 under Slaven Bilic (run of five).
Aaron Cresswell is the first Englishman to be sent off in the semi-final of a major European tie since John Terry (Chelsea v Barcelona) in the Champions League in 2011-12, and the first English player to be sent off twice in the same major European campaign.
Manuel Lanzini was substituted in the 22nd minute of his 200th appearance for West Ham, managing only seven touches of the ball before his withdrawal.
'West Ham have to make sure they're in Europe again next season'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2)
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Hammers' wait for a major trophy will tick over into a 43rd year. It also means no place in next season's Champions League.
West Ham boss Moyes, who has never won a major trophy, said before the game he hoped this was his turn. Sadly, it is not.
And it ended on a low as he angrily asked for the ball back from a ball boy before blasting it back in their direction, earning himself a red card.
The Hammers have enjoyed some great moments on this run to the last four, but their last European final remains the 1975-76 Cup Winners' Cup.
Now they have to make sure they take advantage of this momentum and book a place in Europe again next season. A poor finish to the campaign could yet lead to them dropping from seventh and missing out.
'If ever there's a time West Ham will pull together, this is it'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
Matt Jarvis
Former West Ham winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
David Moyes made a comment that West Ham really enjoyed the competition but not the officiating. Some decisions go your way, some don't. But I don't think he can have any qualms with the sending-off, unfortunately. It was just poor judgement in that one situation.
It's really disappointing to go out but at the same time, West Ham have been outstanding all season so can be very proud. They've got three big games now left till the end of the season.
When you come back after such a big disappointment, the biggest thing is trying to regroup and get yourself back in the right mentality. For me, you've got to be able to hurt and to have a couple of days to process what's happened. Unfortunately, with the Premier League the games come thick and fast again.
But I look at their team and the togetherness of that group is incredible. I think if ever there's a time they'll pull together as players and as a group of supporters and staff as well, this is it. They've got three huge games to give themselves the best opportunity [of qualifying for Europe again].
'It was a nightmare start for them, it was going to be an uphill battle'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
Matt Jarvis
Former West Ham winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It was an incredible achievement from the club and the players, to be in a position where they're trying to get to a European final. But I think Declan Rice summed it up really well afterwards, saying how proud he was, that it was heartbreaking. For him to speak so positively and so well straight after the game, when you can hear the Frankfurt players and the crowd celebrating, I think it was outstanding.
But [manager] David Moyes said it as well, they were playing catch-up from the first 50 seconds of the first leg, with Frankfurt's goal. Then with [Aaron] Cresswell getting sent off, it was just a nightmare start for them - going a man down 19 minutes in, it's going to be an uphill battle. It's really disappointing but West Ham can have their heads held high because they battled, they did absolutely everything to get back in the game. It just wasn't to be.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Early Norwich team news
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith offers an injury update: “Kenny [McLean] and Josh [Sargent] are out for the rest of the season.
“Like Andrew [Omobamidele] and Adam [Idah], they will work to get ready for pre-season.
“Zimbo [Christoph Zimmerman] is still out with a groin problem.”
'We want to see the players with freedom'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on facing West Ham: “The players can go and play with freedom and we want to see that.
“I would’ve loved to see West Ham get to the [Europa League] final. David [Moyes] has done well there.”
'It is Bournemouth's choice'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on Todd Cantwell's future after Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League: “We haven’t heard from Bournemouth yet. It’s their choice if they want to take up the option with Todd or not, and if not he comes back to Norwich.”
'We want momentum for next season'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on Norwich's aims between now and the end of the season: “The approach is still to try to win games. We don’t want to finish bottom and it’s still possible to finish above Watford.
“We want to get some momentum going into next season.”
Dean Smith incoming,,,
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
We're just going to side-step away from the European action for a while and bring you the first of a number of Premier League news conferences.
Norwich boss Dean Smith is facing the media ahead of their clash with West Ham.
'I am sure we will be back'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, speaking to BT Sport: "Gutted. We are gutted in there. We have come so far as a group. We are not the biggest of squads, to keep playing week in, week out over 50 games, after last year. I am proud as well. To go down to 10 men and put in that shift. Many teams will go away and lose three or four. To still try to get forward with a man less emphasises everything that West Ham is about. We will fight to the end. So gutted but proud of everyone.
"A red card is always going to make it a mountain to climb. We had genuine belief that over two legs they weren't going to beat us. Of course they are a good side but no way are they better than what Sevilla or Lyon were. Maybe we played a team who play similar to us and it caught us out in the end. The first goal killed the atmosphere in the first game and it is a mountain to climb from there. We have come so far. Nobody expected West Ham to be here. The boys went out on a high even though we lost.
"It didn't seem to go for us at all. One cleared off the line, Tomas' header at the end. We had a few shots. Other than the goal, they didn't really have another chance. An annoying one to concede that after the sending off as we could still have been in it.
"The sending off was probably a sending off but some of the other decisions were poor tonight. The ref seemed to make every decision go for them. When you have someone against you, you can't do much.
"Lads in there, myself, we have lost big games but we come off with our chest high. We have given it a go. Nobody expected us to get past Sevilla or Lyon. We had a genuine belief in the camp, the fans, even players from other teams, to go out and do it. We will be back. I am young, I want more, the lads want more and the club deserves more. I am sure we will be back."
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
EPACopyright: EPA Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
Three of West Ham’s four appearances in the semi-finals of a major European competition have been against German opposition. They have been eliminated in two of those, also falling at this stage to Borussia Dortmund in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup.
-
The Hammers have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time under David Moyes, last doing so in April 2017 under Slaven Bilic (run of five).
-
Aaron Cresswell is the first Englishman to be sent off in the semi-final of a major European tie since John Terry (Chelsea v Barcelona) in the Champions League in 2011-12, and the first English player to be sent off twice in the same major European campaign.
-
Manuel Lanzini was substituted in the 22nd minute of his 200th appearance for West Ham, managing only seven touches of the ball before his withdrawal.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Congratulations to the team'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Newcastle Women winning at St James' Park in front of more than 22,000 fans: "I did get to the game and it was a great occasion. The support that the team got was incredible & you could see there was a great connection with the fans. Congratulations to Becky [Langley] & her team for their performance.
"We haven't been in contact yet but I will be inviting Becky to the training ground to see how we work. I think uniting every aspect of Newcastle is important and we can only benefit from being close together."
'Scott Parker has done a wonderful job'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Bournemouth's promotion: "I actually sat down & watched the game, & I haven't watched many Bournemouth games since I left. I'm delighted for them & I'm so pleased for Scott Parker, who's done a wonderful job. It's great to see them back."
'We need to be the best we can be'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Man City: "It's the toughest test. I was a little bit disappointed with the performance last week, I thought we could have played better, but we were still close. I hope we get even closer this time.
"Our weakness against Liverpool was a lack of bite & intensity that we have had in recent months & has been the hallmark of our success. We didn't give the crowd enough on reflection & we can't be flat. We have to come out all guns blazing."
On their Champions League exit: "It can work both ways, it can emotionally affect them in a positive or a negative. We have to prepare for the best Man City, so we need to be the best Newcastle we can be. We need more intensity than last week, that's for sure."
'He's not trained'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Fabian Schar: "We haven't seen him this week. We hope he'll be back to be available but he's not trained yet. He got a knock on the top of his foot so he went for a scan after the Liverpool game because it was swollen up but fortunately there's no fracture."false
'He's slightly behind Callum'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Kieran Trippier: "Kieran is slightly behind Callum in that he hasn't trained every day but when he has trained, he's done very well. We'll make a late decision on him."
'He's put a lot of work in'
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Howe on Callum Wilson: "He's trained all week. He's trained very well, he had two really tough days & he's come through them well. He's put a lot of work in to get to this point. He looks in a good place and there's a good chance he'll be involved on Sunday."
Eddie Howe news conference
Man City v Newcastle (Sun, 16:30 BST)
Newcastle United
Next up on our journey through Premier League news conferences is Newcastle. Eddie Howe has been speaking ahead of their trip to Manchester City on Sunday.
First, Howe was asked about Paul Dummett's new contract: "He's a great personality. He's Newcastle through and through. It's very important that the characters in the squad are of the highest quality and he is. He has a lot to offer on the pitch as well.
"I'm really pleased to see him stay fit for a sustained period of time - he's trained really well. Looking back to the Leeds game, which was pivotal for us, he played with minimal training time and I thought he was outstanding. He's played his part & I'm delighted he's staying."
Get Involved - Best post-game atmospheres
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)
Post update
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2)
BreakingArsenal managers sign new deals
The Gunners' men's manager Mikel Arteta has extended his contract to 2025 while the women's coach Jonas Eidevall has signed to 2024.
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2) - pick of the stats
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2)
'West Ham have to make sure they're in Europe again next season'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-2)
Emlyn Begley
BBC Sport
The Hammers' wait for a major trophy will tick over into a 43rd year. It also means no place in next season's Champions League.
It was an uphill challenge from the moment Aaron Cresswell was sent off by the VAR - and Rafael Borre's goal turned the hill to a mountain.
West Ham boss Moyes, who has never won a major trophy, said before the game he hoped this was his turn. Sadly, it is not.
And it ended on a low as he angrily asked for the ball back from a ball boy before blasting it back in their direction, earning himself a red card.
The Hammers have enjoyed some great moments on this run to the last four, but their last European final remains the 1975-76 Cup Winners' Cup.
Now they have to make sure they take advantage of this momentum and book a place in Europe again next season. A poor finish to the campaign could yet lead to them dropping from seventh and missing out.
'If ever there's a time West Ham will pull together, this is it'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
Matt Jarvis
Former West Ham winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
David Moyes made a comment that West Ham really enjoyed the competition but not the officiating. Some decisions go your way, some don't. But I don't think he can have any qualms with the sending-off, unfortunately. It was just poor judgement in that one situation.
It's really disappointing to go out but at the same time, West Ham have been outstanding all season so can be very proud. They've got three big games now left till the end of the season.
When you come back after such a big disappointment, the biggest thing is trying to regroup and get yourself back in the right mentality. For me, you've got to be able to hurt and to have a couple of days to process what's happened. Unfortunately, with the Premier League the games come thick and fast again.
But I look at their team and the togetherness of that group is incredible. I think if ever there's a time they'll pull together as players and as a group of supporters and staff as well, this is it. They've got three huge games to give themselves the best opportunity [of qualifying for Europe again].
'It was a nightmare start for them, it was going to be an uphill battle'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
Matt Jarvis
Former West Ham winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
It was an incredible achievement from the club and the players, to be in a position where they're trying to get to a European final. But I think Declan Rice summed it up really well afterwards, saying how proud he was, that it was heartbreaking. For him to speak so positively and so well straight after the game, when you can hear the Frankfurt players and the crowd celebrating, I think it was outstanding.
But [manager] David Moyes said it as well, they were playing catch-up from the first 50 seconds of the first leg, with Frankfurt's goal. Then with [Aaron] Cresswell getting sent off, it was just a nightmare start for them - going a man down 19 minutes in, it's going to be an uphill battle. It's really disappointing but West Ham can have their heads held high because they battled, they did absolutely everything to get back in the game. It just wasn't to be.
Early Norwich team news
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith offers an injury update: “Kenny [McLean] and Josh [Sargent] are out for the rest of the season. “Like Andrew [Omobamidele] and Adam [Idah], they will work to get ready for pre-season. “Zimbo [Christoph Zimmerman] is still out with a groin problem.”
'We want to see the players with freedom'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on facing West Ham: “The players can go and play with freedom and we want to see that. “I would’ve loved to see West Ham get to the [Europa League] final. David [Moyes] has done well there.”
'It is Bournemouth's choice'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on Todd Cantwell's future after Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League: “We haven’t heard from Bournemouth yet. It’s their choice if they want to take up the option with Todd or not, and if not he comes back to Norwich.”
'We want momentum for next season'
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Norwich City
Smith on Norwich's aims between now and the end of the season: “The approach is still to try to win games. We don’t want to finish bottom and it’s still possible to finish above Watford.
“We want to get some momentum going into next season.”
Dean Smith incoming,,,
Norwich v West Ham (Sun, 14:00 BST)
We're just going to side-step away from the European action for a while and bring you the first of a number of Premier League news conferences.
Norwich boss Dean Smith is facing the media ahead of their clash with West Ham.
'I am sure we will be back'
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (Agg: 3-1)
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, speaking to BT Sport: "Gutted. We are gutted in there. We have come so far as a group. We are not the biggest of squads, to keep playing week in, week out over 50 games, after last year. I am proud as well. To go down to 10 men and put in that shift. Many teams will go away and lose three or four. To still try to get forward with a man less emphasises everything that West Ham is about. We will fight to the end. So gutted but proud of everyone.
"A red card is always going to make it a mountain to climb. We had genuine belief that over two legs they weren't going to beat us. Of course they are a good side but no way are they better than what Sevilla or Lyon were. Maybe we played a team who play similar to us and it caught us out in the end. The first goal killed the atmosphere in the first game and it is a mountain to climb from there. We have come so far. Nobody expected West Ham to be here. The boys went out on a high even though we lost.
"It didn't seem to go for us at all. One cleared off the line, Tomas' header at the end. We had a few shots. Other than the goal, they didn't really have another chance. An annoying one to concede that after the sending off as we could still have been in it.
"The sending off was probably a sending off but some of the other decisions were poor tonight. The ref seemed to make every decision go for them. When you have someone against you, you can't do much.
"Lads in there, myself, we have lost big games but we come off with our chest high. We have given it a go. Nobody expected us to get past Sevilla or Lyon. We had a genuine belief in the camp, the fans, even players from other teams, to go out and do it. We will be back. I am young, I want more, the lads want more and the club deserves more. I am sure we will be back."