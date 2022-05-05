Champions League reaction - Real Madrid reach final after Man City collapse

Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the abyss to set up a final showdown with Liverpool. City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez's strike had added to their 4-3 first-leg win last week. And then Rodrygo happened. The Brazilian substitute turned home Karim Benzema's left-wing ball from close range in the final minute - with Real's very first shot on target. And 90 seconds later he levelled the tie with a header into the top corner after Marco Asensio flicked on Dani Carvajal's cross. That sent an already rowdy Bernabeu into absolute euphoria.
Yes folks, it did. Manchester City were indeed on the brink of reaching a second successive Champions League final on Wednesday.
Then it all went wrong for the Premier League leaders as Real Madrid fought back to deny them a trip to Paris and book their place against Liverpool on 28 May.
