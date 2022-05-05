Real Madrid players celebrate after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League semi-finals
Champions League reaction - Real Madrid reach final after Man City collapse

Real to face Liverpool as comeback stuns Man City

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Real to face Liverpool as comeback stuns Man City

    Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

    Marco Asensio celebrates after Rodrygo's second goal against Manchester City
    Manchester City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses as Real Madrid came back from the abyss to set up a final showdown with Liverpool.

    City were two goals ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute after Riyad Mahrez's strike had added to their 4-3 first-leg win last week.

    And then Rodrygo happened.

    The Brazilian substitute turned home Karim Benzema's left-wing ball from close range in the final minute - with Real's very first shot on target.

    And 90 seconds later he levelled the tie with a header into the top corner after Marco Asensio flicked on Dani Carvajal's cross.

    That sent an already rowdy Bernabeu into absolute euphoria.

  2. Good morning

    And welcome to today's live page, which begins with many of us asking 'did that really just happen?!'

    Yes folks, it did. Manchester City were indeed on the brink of reaching a second successive Champions League final on Wednesday.

    Then it all went wrong for the Premier League leaders as Real Madrid fought back to deny them a trip to Paris and book their place against Liverpool on 28 May.

    Stick with us for all the reaction to another dramatic night of Champions League football.

