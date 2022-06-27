Watch: Men's U19 Euros semi-final - France v Israel

Slovakia host the UFEA European Under-19 Championship with England v Italy and France v Israel playing for a spot in the final.
The young Lions did not concede a goal in qualifying and took that defensive base into the tournament, keeping clean sheets in opening victories against Austria and Serbia.
Semi final fixtures:
16:00 - England U19 v Italy U19
19:00 - France U19 v Israel U19
How can I watch the U19s European Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of England's U19s European Championship action live to watch across BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
Saturday 28 June
15:45-18:00 - England U19 v Italy U19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
18:45-21:00 - France U19 v Israel U19 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
All live coverage also available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.
How to get into football
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Football gives you an all-round workout. Players run, kick, dodge, sprint and jump, and constantly twisting and turning your body increases endurance, promotes agility and develops physical co-ordination.
Football also promotes teamwork on and off the pitch, as many teams socialise together.
If you don't fancy getting muddy, you could try five-a-side. Played on a smaller pitch, it's a good way to make sure you get on the ball more often - and run less! Click here to find out where you can play in England.
Futsal is similar to five-a-side, only played with a smaller, heavier ball. It places greater emphasis on individual skill and ball control, and is popular in both Brazil and Mediterranean Europe.
Struggle to get the joints moving? Walking Football could be the answer. Check it out here, and here.
If you're more interested in stepovers than Sunday league, then freestyle could be for you. The video above will show you what's possible at the very top, but to get started click here.
If you're worried about your weight - no problem! Sign up for the Man v Fat, program to help you shed those pounds and make some mates at the same time.
