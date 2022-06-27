Watch: Men's U19 Euros semi-final - England v Italy

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Slovakia host the UFEA European Under-19 Championship with England v Italy and France v Israel playing for a spot in the final.

The young Lions did not concede a goal in qualifying and took that defensive base into the tournament, keeping clean sheets in opening victories against Austria and Serbia.

Semi final fixtures:

16:00 - England U19 v Italy U19

19:00 - France U19 v Israel U19