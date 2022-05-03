Live

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Deepak Mahay and Tom Mallows

  1. Red Devils top four hopes alive - just

    Man Utd 3-0 Brentford

    The result keeps alive United's slender hopes of Champions League qualification at least until next weekend, while Brentford could still go down, even though their 40 points is almost certainly enough to retain their status as a top-flight club.

    Top of the Premier League
  2. More fan protests

    Man Utd 3-0 Brentford

    For the third game running, a group of Manchester United fans protested against the club's owners, but while there were plenty of anti-Glazer family chants and green and gold flares in opposition to the Americans, the mooted 73rd-minute walkout did not materialise in any significant number.

    Man Utd fans holding a 'Glazers out' banner at Old Trafford
  3. Red Devils ease to win

    Man Utd 3-0 Brentford

    Let's start at Old Trafford, where Manchester United recorded the biggest win of Ralf Rangnick's reign in his final home match as interim boss as Brentford were beaten 3-0.

    A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal as the hosts cruised to victory.

    Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed as he moved onto 18 Premier League goals, four behind Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.

    Full match report here

    Cristano Ronaldo celebrating his goal against Brentford
  4. Good morning

    Welcome to another busy football live page.

    Stand by for a look back at an eventful bank holiday weekend of football action, plus a look forward to a huge week in Europe. With all the breaking news and gossip inbetween.

    Let's dive straight in...

