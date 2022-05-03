Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

The result keeps alive United's slender hopes of Champions League qualification at least until next weekend, while Brentford could still go down, even though their 40 points is almost certainly enough to retain their status as a top-flight club.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
More fan protests
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
For the third game running, a group of Manchester United fans protested against the club's owners, but while there were plenty of anti-Glazer family chants and green and gold flares in opposition to the Americans, the mooted 73rd-minute walkout did not materialise in any significant number.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Red Devils ease to win
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
Let's start at Old Trafford, where Manchester United recorded the biggest win of Ralf Rangnick's reign in his final home match as interim boss as Brentford were beaten 3-0.
A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal as the hosts cruised to victory.
Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed as he moved onto 18 Premier League goals, four behind Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.
Live Reporting
Deepak Mahay and Tom Mallows
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Red Devils top four hopes alive - just
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
The result keeps alive United's slender hopes of Champions League qualification at least until next weekend, while Brentford could still go down, even though their 40 points is almost certainly enough to retain their status as a top-flight club.
More fan protests
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
For the third game running, a group of Manchester United fans protested against the club's owners, but while there were plenty of anti-Glazer family chants and green and gold flares in opposition to the Americans, the mooted 73rd-minute walkout did not materialise in any significant number.
Red Devils ease to win
Man Utd 3-0 Brentford
Let's start at Old Trafford, where Manchester United recorded the biggest win of Ralf Rangnick's reign in his final home match as interim boss as Brentford were beaten 3-0.
A brilliant opener from Bruno Fernandes was followed by a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane's first United goal as the hosts cruised to victory.
Ronaldo also had a goal disallowed as he moved onto 18 Premier League goals, four behind Golden Boot leader Mohamed Salah.
Full match report here
Good morning
Welcome to another busy football live page.
Stand by for a look back at an eventful bank holiday weekend of football action, plus a look forward to a huge week in Europe. With all the breaking news and gossip inbetween.
Let's dive straight in...