Premier League reaction: Arsenal and Spurs boost top-four hopes

What a pivotal day at both ends of the Premier League table, drama aplenty.

Richarlison's goal saw Everton past Chelsea to give the Toffees the perfect response to Burnley's own big win on Saturday at Watford.

And then came big wins for Arsenal and Tottenham in the Champions League race which is finely balanced ahead of the North London Derby next week...

We'll unpack everything, plus we'll bring you reaction from Spain where Real Madrid were crowned champions, Scotland after the Old Firm, Jurgen Klopp's pre-Villarreal news conference and all the build up to Man Utd v Brentford tonight.

But first... a check on the papers.

