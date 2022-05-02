Live

Premier League reaction: Arsenal and Spurs boost top-four hopes

Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Pick of the bunch'

    Monday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
  2. 'Everton reignite survival bid'

    Monday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
  3. 'Brazilian flare'

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
  4. Good morning

    What a pivotal day at both ends of the Premier League table, drama aplenty.

    Richarlison's goal saw Everton past Chelsea to give the Toffees the perfect response to Burnley's own big win on Saturday at Watford.

    And then came big wins for Arsenal and Tottenham in the Champions League race which is finely balanced ahead of the North London Derby next week...

    We'll unpack everything, plus we'll bring you reaction from Spain where Real Madrid were crowned champions, Scotland after the Old Firm, Jurgen Klopp's pre-Villarreal news conference and all the build up to Man Utd v Brentford tonight.

    But first... a check on the papers.

    Richarlison
    Gabriel
    Tottenham celebrate Harry Kane scoring against Leicester
