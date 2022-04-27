Live

Champions League - Reaction as Man City edge Real Madrid in thriller

preview
3,989
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Luke Reddy and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Confident? Of course he is...

    View more on twitter

    “We need the fans and we are going to do something magical, which is to win."

    That's what else Karim Benzema had to say. He is in confident mood and I guess we would all be if we'd just hit our 41st goal in a season for Real Madrid.

    The France international is the first player to score over 40 goals in a single season for Real Madrid since Cristiano Ronaldo left them in 2018.

    Now that's good company.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    "Is it my imagination, or have I finally found something worth living for...."

    I've no idea why but after our last couple of posts I'm now thinking of Phil McNulty belting it out on karaoke.

    Where next?

    Karim Benzema.... a proper rocker.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Is the door open?

    Man City 4-3 Real Madrid

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Manchester City produced an outstanding performance in one of the great Champions League games, but are left hoping they have not left the door open for Real Madrid after the semi-final first leg.

    City looked like they were running away with the tie as they went 2-0 up after 11 minutes, but a combination of missed chances and the brilliance of Real striker Karim Benzema has kept Carlo Ancelotti’s side alive to attempt to overturn a 4-3 deficit at the Bernabeu.

    For all City’s superiority and greater threat, they let so many opportunities pass them by to set up a more comfortable position than the one they will take to Spain as they try to seal a place in the final in Paris against either Liverpool or Villarreal.

    Manager Pep Guardiola will, however, take comfort from the fact City carved open Real so regularly, with Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden outstanding.

    It now has all the potential to be another thriller at the Bernabeu.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Right, the papers are covered. I've no idea why but just looking at them has put Oasis in my head. We're going to get into the manager, player and fan reaction in a moment but first, it's only right we start with some rock and roll royalty.

    Where's Phil McNulty...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Real rollercoaster'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Guardian

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. All of your club info in one place...

    Man City celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    If you're liking the Manchester City coverage, click right here to access our Manchester City page. There you can sign up to notifications and all of the best BBC content on the club will appear in one place.

    If City aren't for you but another Premier League club are your obsession then click here for the list of teams. Just bookmark the page or sign up for notifications. The club pages have fan comments, pundit views, news, graphics, and more.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Time to clock in...

    Wednesday back pages...

    'The Bernabeu has work'.

    That's the message AS carries this morning.

    If it's anything like last night then those lads may command double time.

    AS page
    Copyright: AS.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Breathtaking'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'A Real classic'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Welcome to Madchester'

    Wednesday's back pages

    i Newspaper

    i
    Copyright: i
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Now, do you think the Metro was the only paper to carry the 'Madchester' line?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'Madchester'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    I did tell you the 'mad' theme was out and strong this morning on the papers.

    Personal favourite up next...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'It's Etimad'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Daily Star

    Star
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. 'Madness'

    Wednesday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    You will notice a theme this morning. Papers from across Europe have pointed to last night being 'mad' or 'crazy'.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. 'Just Crazy'

    Wednesday's back pages...

    Yes my friends, it really was...

    L'Equipe back page
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Coming up...

    Tweet us on #bbcfootball

    Carlo Ancelotti
    Copyright: Getty Images

    I'd not like Carlo shouting at me when he can look so menacing.

    Thankfully it's all love in this live text today.

    We will bring you some papers, some transfer gossip, the quotes from last night, your views via #bbcfootball, build-up for the second semi-final and also a raft of news conferences.

    West Ham, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea are all scheduled to hold media events today.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. We do this together...

    Tweet us on #bbcfootball

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Look, we know you all adopted this Pep Guardiola stance when the alarm went off. It's perfectly understandable.

    But now we've joined forces, let's do this together.

    Hit us up at #bbcfootball on anything you want to get off your chest about this beautiful game and we can make this hump day an easy one.

    Did you see that Benzema penalty by the way? Cooler than an ice bath in Antarctica.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Welcome!

    Kevin De Bruyne has a touch like silk, Luka Modric is playing some kind of sporting chess and Karim Benzema seems to get younger with every passing game.

    My brothers and sisters, I think we all enjoyed that one did we not?

    Let us delicately move our way into Wednesday with 'our Kevin's' class and Karim's endless resolve.

    Go on Kev, point the way...

    Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top