Champions League - Reaction as Man City edge Real Madrid in thriller

Manchester City produced an outstanding performance in one of the great Champions League games, but are left hoping they have not left the door open for Real Madrid after the semi-final first leg.

City looked like they were running away with the tie as they went 2-0 up after 11 minutes, but a combination of missed chances and the brilliance of Real striker Karim Benzema has kept Carlo Ancelotti’s side alive to attempt to overturn a 4-3 deficit at the Bernabeu.

For all City’s superiority and greater threat, they let so many opportunities pass them by to set up a more comfortable position than the one they will take to Spain as they try to seal a place in the final in Paris against either Liverpool or Villarreal.

Manager Pep Guardiola will, however, take comfort from the fact City carved open Real so regularly, with Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden outstanding.

It now has all the potential to be another thriller at the Bernabeu.