Scottish Women's Premier League
Watch: SWPL - Rangers v Glasgow City & Hibernian v Aberdeen

  1. Post update

    Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10)

    The players are just entering the field in Glasgow, you can watch on BBC Alba, which is an option at the top of this page, too.

    Or, you can follow our live text updates, the choice is yours.

  3. Post update

    Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10)

    Let's have a gander at the line-ups from this huge game...

  4. KICK-OFF

    Hibernian 0-0 Aberdeen

    The visitors get things going in Livingston.

  6. First up

    Hibernian v Aberdeen (16:00)

    We will get to that table topping clash in a moment, but first up we have Hibernian hosting Aberdeen at 16:00 BST.

    You can watch that game at the top of this page with commentary coming from Stuart Mitchell and Hibs captain, Rachael Boyle.

    We will have text updates with all the flash moments but first up, let's have a look at those line-ups.

  7. Good afternoon

    SWPL1

    Hello and welcome to our coverage on this potentially historic day in SWPL1.

    Could we be about to witness a changing of the guard between Rangers and Glasgow City?

    Stick with us to find out!

