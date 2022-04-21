Premier League reaction - Man City, Arsenal & Newcastle win, Everton rescue draw

Miguel Almiron scored his first club goal since February 2021 as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace to record a sixth consecutive win at St James' Park and move on to 40 points in the Premier League.

Almiron finished magnificently from Bruno Guimaraes' lofted pass to lift Eddie Howe's side up to 11th in the table and all but guarantee the Magpies' place in the top flight next season.

Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin tested Vicente Guaita in a one-sided first half, while the impressive Joelinton sent a header looping over the crossbar not long after the interval.

Palace emerged for the second half with greater urgency and very nearly equalised when Wilfried Zaha dragged Odsonne Edouard's pass narrowly wide of Martin Dubravka's right-hand post.

Zaha also sent a curling effort inches over the crossbar in the final minute of second-half stoppage time as Palace dropped to 14th after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since the turn of the year.