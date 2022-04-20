Premier League reaction after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Liverpool are on an ominous roll and, as against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, the game was effectively won by half-time following a blistering first 45 minutes.

United were on the rack from the first whistle and were swept away by wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, all conducted from midfield by the master orchestrator Thiago Alcantara.

Urged on by an exultant Kop, Liverpool simply overwhelmed United as they were quicker, slicker and simply in a different class to their fallen rivals.

Thiago's midfield masterclass earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Naby Keita but the performances of Diaz, Mane and Salah were of a similar standard.

Liverpool have thrown down the gauntlet to reigning champions City before their next game and it is hard to see who will find a way to beat them in this type of form.