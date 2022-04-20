Premier League reaction after Liverpool thrash Man Utd

Liverpool were already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Mohamed Salah's pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane's brilliant pass after 22 minutes.
Mane ended any slim hopes United had of making this a challenging evening for Liverpool with a first-time finish from Diaz's pass in the 69th minute before Salah completed the rout with five minutes left.
Thiago wins acclaim
Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
Liverpool's forwards will get the praise for scoring the four goals, but Thiago Alcantara is a Rolls Royce of a midfielder.
His touch and distribution is on another level this season and he was given player of the match by the BBC Sport readers.
Hats off to that man!
'This doesn't happen often'
Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
Liverpool
The Reds are absolutely flying at the minute, so let's hear now from a rather happy looking Jurgen Klopp...
'Liverpool have thrown down the gauntlet'
Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool are on an ominous roll and, as against Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final, the game was effectively won by half-time following a blistering first 45 minutes.
United were on the rack from the first whistle and were swept away by wave after wave of Liverpool attacks, all conducted from midfield by the master orchestrator Thiago Alcantara.
Urged on by an exultant Kop, Liverpool simply overwhelmed United as they were quicker, slicker and simply in a different class to their fallen rivals.
Thiago's midfield masterclass earned him a standing ovation when he was replaced by Naby Keita but the performances of Diaz, Mane and Salah were of a similar standard.
Liverpool have thrown down the gauntlet to reigning champions City before their next game and it is hard to see who will find a way to beat them in this type of form.
Reds outclass rivals Utd to go top
Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd
There's only one place to start then...
Liverpool outclassed a desperate Manchester United in an embarrassingly one-sided affair at Anfield to go top of the Premier League.
United were without Cristiano Ronaldo following the death of his new-born son and both sets of supporters paid a moving tribute with applause in the seventh minute.
Liverpool were already in front by then, Luis Diaz sweeping home Mohamed Salah's pass before the Egyptian ended his eight-game goalless sequence from Sadio Mane's brilliant pass after 22 minutes.
Mane ended any slim hopes United had of making this a challenging evening for Liverpool with a first-time finish from Diaz's pass in the 69th minute before Salah completed the rout with five minutes left.

Good morning
It was some night for Liverpool as they humbled arch rivals Manchester United to go top of the Premier League table.
The race for the title is really hotting up and Manchester City have their chance to respond against Brighton tonight.
We'll have all the reaction from Anfield, plus build-up to Wednesday's top flight action...