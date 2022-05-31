Watch: Men's U17 Euros final - France v Netherlands

Dutch 17-year-old Isaac Babadi scores Panenka penalty
Watch Netherlands' U17 captain Isaac Babadi calmly score a 'Panenka' penalty to win their shootout against Serbia and send the defending champions to the U17 European Championship final.
How can I watch the Men's Uefa U17 European Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Live coverage of Men's Under-17s European Championship will be available across BBC Sport.
All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and be available as catch-up for 30 days.
Wednesday, 1 June
Final: 16:45-19:00
