France under 17s

Watch: Men's U17 Euros final - France v Netherlands

  1. Dutch 17-year-old Isaac Babadi scores Panenka penalty

    Watch Netherlands' U17 captain Isaac Babadi calmly score a 'Panenka' penalty to win their shootout against Serbia and send the defending champions to the U17 European Championship final.

    Men's European u17 championship: Dutch 17-year-old Isaac Babadi scores panenka penalty
  2. How can I watch the Men's Uefa U17 European Championship?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Live coverage of Men's Under-17s European Championship will be available across BBC Sport.

    All matches will be shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and be available as catch-up for 30 days.

    Wednesday, 1 June

    Final: 16:45-19:00

    Video content

