Europa and Conference League reaction plus Premier League build-up

But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Live Reporting
Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
TimesCopyright: Times MetroCopyright: Metro MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express
'City accused over illicit payments'
Friday's back pages
The Times
'Hammers held after Tanguy's London calling'
Friday's back pages
Metro
'Battling Irons left seeing red'
Friday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Lyon hit back at 10-man Hammers'
Friday's back pages
The Daily Express
Paper talk
Friday's back pages
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today's live text coverage.
We'll be looking back at last night's European action, as well as hearing from several top flight managers before this weekend's schedule.
Stay tuned for updates...