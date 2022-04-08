Live

Europa and Conference League reaction plus Premier League build-up

preview
1,331
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. 'City accused over illicit payments'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times

    Times
    Copyright: Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Hammers held after Tanguy's London calling'

    Friday's back pages

    Metro

    Metro
    Copyright: Metro
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Battling Irons left seeing red'

    Friday's back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Mirror
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Lyon hit back at 10-man Hammers'

    Friday's back pages

    The Daily Express

    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Paper talk

    Friday's back pages

    But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to today's live text coverage.

    We'll be looking back at last night's European action, as well as hearing from several top flight managers before this weekend's schedule.

    Stay tuned for updates...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top