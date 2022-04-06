Champions League reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Manchester City's quarter-final against Atletico Madrid had been portrayed as a meeting between the beauty and the beast of the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's purists were in opposition to Diego Simeone's arch-pragmatists, conquerors of Liverpool when they held the crown and a frustrated Manchester United in the last round of this season's competition.

It was a scenario that needed beauty to get its hands dirty because breaking down Atletico requires patience, persistence and fierce self-discipline bolted on to the sort of brilliance Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne applied to produce the most decisive moment in a game of fine margins.

With frustration mounting inside Etihad Stadium and Atletico's belief growing that they would have something tangible to take back to the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in eight days, Guardiola made the changes that brought rewards.

