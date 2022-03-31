Premier League build up

BBC Copyright: BBC

You might notice a slight change in some Premier League matches over the next few weeks.

Saturday marks the start of Ramadan for Muslims around the world, taking place for a month, ending with the celebration of Eid on 2 May.

Fasts in the UK this Ramadan will start between 04:00 and 05:00 BST and end between 19:30 and 20:30 as the month progresses.

This means of the 52 Premier League games scheduled to take place in Ramadan, there are nine evening matches in which players may need to break their fast during the game.

