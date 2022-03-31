Premier League build up

You might notice a slight change in some Premier League matches over the next few weeks. Saturday marks the start of Ramadan for Muslims around the world, taking place for a month, ending with the celebration of Eid on 2 May. Fasts in the UK this Ramadan will start between 04:00 and 05:00 BST and end between 19:30 and 20:30 as the month progresses. This means of the 52 Premier League games scheduled to take place in Ramadan, there are nine evening matches in which players may need to break their fast during the game. So what's going to happen this season? Have a good read of this piece from my colleague Shamoon Hafez to find out.
How football is evolving to help players in Ramadan
'Magical' night at Nou Camp for women's club football
Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid
"Magical."
That was how Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas described playing in front of a record-breaking crowd of 91,553 fans at the Nou Camp as they reached the Champions League semi-finals.
And it looks like a good time was had by all bar those in the stadium from Real Madrid, who were thrashed 5-2.
The players produced a sensational display but all eyes were also on the crowd, and whether it could surpass 60,739 and set a new record attendance for a women's club game.
It went much further, beating a 23-year record of 90,195 from the 1999 World Cup in the United States, to become the largest crowd to watch a women's football match.
Ballon d'Or winner Putellas, who grew up watching the men's team at the Nou Camp, said the turnout had left her "speechless".
Lots on England defender Harry Maguire on today's back pages.
Wonder what sort of reception he will receive when Manchester United face his former club Leicester City on Saturday (17:30 BST)?
Could be a bit of a mixed bag.
Thursday's back pages
Thursday's back pages
Thursday's back pages
Now then if you are on the morning commute to work and haven't had chance to pick up a newspaper, here are some of the back page headlines to get us going...
With that in mind we will be hearing from eight Premier League managers over the next few hours.
Before Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl gets us under way with Thursday news conferences we'll have a good look at some of the other football stories doing the rounds.
Goodbye international football. Hello Premier League.
It is back to business as usual this weekend with a full round of top-flight fixtures in England.
Feels good doesn't it?