La Liga: Levante v Barcelona

If you've not been as across La Liga this season it's safe to say Real Madrid are walking it, despite being hammered on home soil by Barcelona a few weeks ago.

Barca sit third, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, but they have two games in hand.

So a couple of wins will give Barca a strong hand in the race for the top four.

A win here will move them second, above Sevilla on goal difference.

We told you earlier how dire Levante's situation is. They need wins and fast as they are seven points from safety.