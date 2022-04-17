Watch: SWPL - Partick Thistle v Celtic

Caitlin Hayes tries her luck from distance. Her shot flies over the bar but Thistle are sitting deep and allowing the visitors time.
Amy Canavan
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
Tyler Toland delivers an inviting ball into the back-post area, but Caitlin Hayes fails to latch on.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
Emma Black
Former Scotland international on BBC Sport Scotland
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
Cara McBrearty has a pop from distance and earns Thistle an early corner.
The resulting set play is eventually cleared by Celtic.
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
Tyler Toland's free-kick blazes over the bar.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic
And we're underway at Petershill Park.
LINE-UPS from Petershill Park
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1300)
Where to watch
SWPL1
You can catch the action from Petershill Park at 1300 via the top of this page, and we'll be providing live-text commentary too.
We'll pick things back up again for the later games, providing live-text coverage with Spartans v Glasgow City available to watch on BBC Alba.
On the bill
SWPL1
Partick Thistle host Celtic in today's early kick-off at 13:00.
Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian and Rangers v Hibernian both get going at 16:00.
And to round things off, Glasgow City visit Spartans at 16:10.
Welcome
SWPL1
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's SWPL1 matches.
There are four encounters throughout the day, kicking off with the big Glasgow Derby... there isn't another one today, is there?