Scottish Women's Premier League
Live

Watch: SWPL - Partick Thistle v Celtic

preview
283
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    Caitlin Hayes tries her luck from distance. Her shot flies over the bar but Thistle are sitting deep and allowing the visitors time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    Tyler Toland delivers an inviting ball into the back-post area, but Caitlin Hayes fails to latch on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    Emma Black

    Former Scotland international on BBC Sport Scotland

    Quote Message: Partick Thistle are such a threat from set pieces, it's something they'll be looking to capitalise on today
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    Cara McBrearty has a pop from distance and earns Thistle an early corner.

    The resulting set play is eventually cleared by Celtic.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    Tyler Toland's free-kick blazes over the bar.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Celtic

    And we're underway at Petershill Park.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Where to watch

    SWPL1

    You can catch the action from Petershill Park at 1300 via the top of this page, and we'll be providing live-text commentary too.

    We'll pick things back up again for the later games, providing live-text coverage with Spartans v Glasgow City available to watch on BBC Alba.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. On the bill

    SWPL1

    Partick Thistle host Celtic in today's early kick-off at 13:00.

    Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian and Rangers v Hibernian both get going at 16:00.

    And to round things off, Glasgow City visit Spartans at 16:10.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Welcome

    SWPL1

    Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of today's SWPL1 matches.

    There are four encounters throughout the day, kicking off with the big Glasgow Derby... there isn't another one today, is there?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top