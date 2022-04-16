Scottish Cup semi-final - Hearts v Hibs build-up

BBC Nine presenter and Hearts fan Martin Geissler takes on Hibernian Women captain and lifelong Hibee Joelle Murray in the Edinburgh derby quiz.
What do Geissler & Murray know about Hearts & Hibs?
Hearts v Hibs (12:15)
Hearts unchanged, Hibs make five changes
Hearts v Hibs (12:15)
Hearts are unchanged from their 3-1 win last weekend over Hibs. They also have Cammy Devlin back on the bench.
Hibs, though, make five changes.
Rocky Bushiri, Josh Doig, Elias Melkersen, Chris Mueller are all on the bench, while last week's goalscorer Drey Wright doesn't make the squad.
In come defenders Lewis Stevenson, Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn, midfielder Ewan Henderson and Hull City's on-loan forward James Scott
Hearts v Hibs (12:15)
Confident? Nervous? Anxious? How you feeling?
Heart of Midlothian line-up
Hearts v Hibs (12:15)
Hibernian line-up
Hearts v Hibs (12:15)
Welcome
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian (12:15)
It's here, it's finally match day.
My team are not even close to being good enough to make it to Hampden this year, but I'm buzzing for this one. When Edinburgh converges on Glasgow it's always a special occasion.
Bookies favour the Hearts. But Hibs have upset the odds at the national stadium already this season. This one could be a cracker, and even if it's not I promise you we'll have fun anyway.
Live on BBC One Scotland, full radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, and constant updates from myself, you won't miss a beat of the build-up, the game, or the reaction afterwards.