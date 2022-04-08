Watch: Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Queen of the South took a weekend off from their relegation fight last matchday, as they were in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final.
They were ultimately beaten comprehensively 3-1 by Raith Rovers but put in a solid performance as they were able to focus on something other than their immediate survival fight.
Tonight may present itself as the perfect opportunity for Willie Gibson’s side to bounce back into form.
What do the stats tell us?
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Thistle have kept the joint-most clean sheet so far in the league this season with 16, along with Dick Campbell’s Arbroath. The Doonhamers have half as many, with eight.
Tonight's Dumfrieshire hosts have spent a total of 10 matchdays at the foot of the table, Dunfermline have been there for the longest throughout the season on a combined 18.
Queens have also scored the lowest amount of goals in the league (30) while Partick have the second most (43).
The form coming into tonight
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Neither side’s form makes for nice reading for either set of supporters.
Queen of the South are on a run of four straight defeats and have only two wins in their last 10.
Partick Thistle had four losses in a row before a draw against Arbroath last weekend, and have also only won two of their last 10.
Someone’s going to find their form again tonight, hopefully…
Queens adrift; Thistle looking up
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
The hosts are currently six points adrift of Dunfermline at the bottom of the table, but have a game in hand on the Pars, meaning the gap can be cut to three points with a win tonight.
Thistle on the other hand are fourth in the table and looking to go level on points with third-placed Inverness should they be victorious on the road tonight — Caley Thistle will have two games in hand on Thistle come full-time this evening, though.
It is still all to play for at each end of the table.
LINE-UPS
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Queen of the South: Rae, O'Connor, Debayo, Cochrane, Paton, Cameron, Roy, Connelly, McGrory, East, Gibson
LINE-UPS
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
Queen of the South: Rae, O'Connor, Debayo, Cochrane, Paton, Cameron, Roy, Connelly, McGrory, East, Gibson
Substitutes: Pietsch, Jospeh, McKechnie, Nditi, Henderson, Soares Junior
Partick Thistle: Sneddon, Holt, Mayo, Turner, Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham, Smith, McKenna, Docherty, Hendrie
Substitutes: Firth, Jakubiak, Bell, Murray, Akinola, Crawford, Alegria, Stanway
Queen of the South v Partick Thistle (19:45)
