Harry Kane moved level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 England goals as they came from behind to beat Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley.
England were grateful to the excellence of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the first half but they still fell behind when Breel Embolo's header put Switzerland in front after 22 minutes.
Gareth Southgate's side were second best to the confident Swiss but were handed a route back into the game when Fabian Frei's error ended with Luke Shaw providing an emphatic finish for England's equaliser in first-half stoppage time.
England, who gave debuts to Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell, completed the turnaround with 12 minutes left when Kane scored from the spot after VAR adjudged that Steven Zuber had handled from a corner.
Canada reach first World Cup since '86
Canada 4-0 Jamaica
Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to reach their first men's World Cup in 36 years.
Victory in Toronto means Canada are assured of finishing in one of the top three places in the final stage of Concacaf qualifying for Qatar 2022.
Their last World Cup appearance came at Mexico 1986, where they finished bottom of their group without scoring.
Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan put Canada 2-0 up at half-time before Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal sealed the victory.
Southgate to face a familiar face
England v Ivory Coast (Tue, 19:45 BST)
England boss Gareth Southgate says he understands Wilfried Zaha's decision to play for Ivory Coast as the Crystal Palace forward prepares to face the Three Lions at Wembley on Tuesday.
Zaha, 29, won two caps for England - making his debut in November 2012 with Raheem Sterling - before switching to the country of his birth in 2016.
He was able to do that because both England appearances came in friendlies.
"He's a talent," said Southgate, who managed Zaha at under-21 level.
Good afternoon
Hello!
We're dropping in to bring you updates from Gareth Southgate's England news conference ahead of their game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.
We may also hear from the Wales and Scotland camps, too.
Let's go!