International round-up & football news

Viva Gareth Bale. The song with which Wales fans serenade their captain includes a line about how he supposedly feigned a back injury to avoid being called up to Team GB's squad for the 2012 Olympics.

It's why those supporters noted with some amusement that it was the same part of Bale's body that was blamed for his absence from Real Madrid's squad for last Sunday's defeat against Barcelona.

This was the latest in a long line of injuries which have blighted Bale's time in Spain and, for the country's football media, the latest betrayal.

He may have won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and a truckload of other trophies with Real but, according to some in Spain, Bale's inaction for his club - and his continued, heroic service to his country - makes him a "parasite".

When he was pictured smiling while training with Wales this week, days after missing El Clasico, Spanish newspaper Marca's front-page headline was a sarcastic: "It doesn't hurt anymore."

Bale has played two hours of football in six months for Real and made just two appearances since the last international window in November but, on Thursday, he was Wales' saviour once more.

It was written. In a must-win, one-off World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Austria, Bale scored two magnificent goals to inspire a 2-1 victory and burnish his legend.