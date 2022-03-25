International round-up & football news

Maligned Real Madrid star proves Wales' saviour again
Wales 2-1 Austria
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Sport Wales at Cardiff City Stadium
Viva Gareth Bale. The song with which Wales fans serenade their captain includes a line about how he supposedly feigned a back injury to avoid being called up to Team GB's squad for the 2012 Olympics.
It's why those supporters noted with some amusement that it was the same part of Bale's body that was blamed for his absence from Real Madrid's squad for last Sunday's defeat against Barcelona.
This was the latest in a long line of injuries which have blighted Bale's time in Spain and, for the country's football media, the latest betrayal.
He may have won four Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and a truckload of other trophies with Real but, according to some in Spain, Bale's inaction for his club - and his continued, heroic service to his country - makes him a "parasite".
When he was pictured smiling while training with Wales this week, days after missing El Clasico, Spanish newspaper Marca's front-page headline was a sarcastic: "It doesn't hurt anymore."
Bale has played two hours of football in six months for Real and made just two appearances since the last international window in November but, on Thursday, he was Wales' saviour once more.
It was written. In a must-win, one-off World Cup play-off semi-final at home to Austria, Bale scored two magnificent goals to inspire a 2-1 victory and burnish his legend.
Vintage Bale inspires Wales
Wales 2-1 Austria
How good was Gareth Bale last night?
I know he barely gets a look in these days at Real Madrid but he scored two brilliant goals in a vintage display to take Wales a step closer to qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 with victory over Austria in their play-off semi-final.
Austria's Christoph Baumgartner hit the crossbar in the fifth minute before Bale's majestic free-kick sparked ecstatic celebrations for an already thunderous home crowd in Cardiff.
Wales' captain struck again early in the second half, shooting beautifully on the turn from a short corner.
Marcel Sabitzer's deflected shot brought Austria back into the game and, although the visitors exerted sustained pressure, Wales stood up to the challenge with a stoic defensive display.
Good morning
What an evening eh.
Wales safely past Austria to set up a final play-off against either Scotland or Ukraine.
But what about European champions Italy? Roberto Mancini's team will not play in the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.
Elsewhere, Portugal kept their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup alive as they beat Turkey and an extra-time winner took Sweden past the Czech Republic and into a play-off final with Poland.
Standard Thursday night stuff.