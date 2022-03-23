Football news and internationals latest

In the Mail today - West Ham will demand a record transfer
fee of £150m as they prepare to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer while
Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has been interviewed for the Manchester United job.
MailCopyright: Mail
'Insatiabale'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Wales defender Neco Williams says that captain Gareth Bale
is obsessed with getting them to the World Cup ahead of their play-off against Austria on Thursday. That’s in today’s Star.
StarCopyright: Star
'The £3bn club'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
Today’s Metro says that Chelsea are expected to fetch the
highest price for a sports team in history.
Similar theme in today’s Telegraph with England’s Phil Foden
and Bukayo Saka all smiles at England training.
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
'Mount heading for Wembley'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
The Times goes with a picture of Chelsea and England midfielder
Mason Mount at England training ahead of their friendly against Switzerland on
Saturday.
TimesCopyright: Times
'Katoto at the double to give PSG crucial edge'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian leads with Marie-Antoinette Katoto
scoring twice for Paris St-Germain in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich
in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg.
GurdianCopyright: Gurdian
The papers...
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage.
We'll be providing you with all the latest goings on in the football world including the latest on Manchester United's manager search, Liverpool and Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final Wembley switch debate and build-up to the World Cup play-offs and friendly internationals plus more.
Live Reporting
Tom Mallows and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
MailCopyright: Mail StarCopyright: Star MetroCopyright: Metro TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph TimesCopyright: Times GurdianCopyright: Gurdian
'£150m Rice price'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Mail
In the Mail today - West Ham will demand a record transfer fee of £150m as they prepare to sell midfielder Declan Rice in the summer while Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag has been interviewed for the Manchester United job.
'Insatiabale'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Star
Wales defender Neco Williams says that captain Gareth Bale is obsessed with getting them to the World Cup ahead of their play-off against Austria on Thursday. That’s in today’s Star.
'The £3bn club'
Wednesday's back pages
Metro
Today’s Metro says that Chelsea are expected to fetch the highest price for a sports team in history.
'Don't mention the draw'
Wednesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Similar theme in today’s Telegraph with England’s Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka all smiles at England training.
'Mount heading for Wembley'
Wednesday's back pages
The Times
The Times goes with a picture of Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount at England training ahead of their friendly against Switzerland on Saturday.
'Katoto at the double to give PSG crucial edge'
Wednesday's back pages
The Guardian
The Guardian leads with Marie-Antoinette Katoto scoring twice for Paris St-Germain in their 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League quarter-final first-leg.
The papers...
But first, let's take a look at some of the back pages you will be waking up to this morning...
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today's live coverage.
We'll be providing you with all the latest goings on in the football world including the latest on Manchester United's manager search, Liverpool and Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final Wembley switch debate and build-up to the World Cup play-offs and friendly internationals plus more.
Stay tuned...